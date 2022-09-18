Forget the iPhone 14, this iPhone is the best buy right now

It’s been some time since its release, but this iPhone is the smartest buy right now.

The new iPhone 14 They just hit the market. They are already on sale and, despite the fact that millions of users all over the planet will go for them, they are not the best option for everyone.

Apple has not exactly launched revolutionary devices, the changes compared to the previous generation are minimal. In fact, the iPhone 14 is practically identical to the iPhone 13, they even share a processor. Honestly, buying an iPhone 14 if you’re coming from the previous generation doesn’t make any sense.

Therefore, if you want one of Apple’s smartphones and you are not willing to exceed 1,000 euros, the iPhone 12 may be the best buy. You can find it on Amazon for 778 euros in its version with 128 GB of storage. It’s a smart buy.

Buy the iPhone 12 at a very tempting price

The screen of this iPhone is top notch, you can make the most of your favorite content in its 6.1 inches. The front is marked by that characteristic notch that houses the Face ID sensors, unlocking your iPhone with the security of your face will be very simple.

There will be nothing to be put in front of this iPhone, the A14 Bionic remains a tremendously powerful processor capable of smoothly running the most demanding games and applications. You will enjoy speed and a lot of brute force.

Of course, the Apple mobile also meets in the photographic section. We met with a double rear camera that allows you to take very good pictures in any setting. The software processing that Apple does after each shot is a joy, just take your iPhone out of your pocket and shoot. Its front camera, which repeats with 12 megapixels, also does a great job.

Our protagonist does not lower the level in autonomy. This iPhone 12 performs great battery management, its 2,815 mAh is used to reach about 7 hours of screen time on average, will endure your days without difficulty. The Apple device also has 5G and NFC connectivityabsolutely nothing is missing.

We are not talking about a cheap mobile, far from it. However, despite the time that has passed since its launch, offers value for your money. It is a mobile that has a lot of life left, that has just been updated to iOS 16 and that will demonstrate great performance for many years. In the middle of 2022, this iPhone 12 is a purchase you can’t go wrong with.

