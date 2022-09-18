Everything is ready for the start of the fight
Follow all the information at the time of the trilogy from the T-Mobile Arena.
Fist ready! They place the bandages on the hands of ‘Canelo’ for the fight
By: Irving Morales
For its part, GGG He is thirsty for revenge and it is that he has never been able to beat Cinnamon. So today is his last great opportunity to confirm that he remains among the best pound for pound.
below in TUDN We will bring you all the information about the trilogy and the latest news. In addition to round-by-round combat.
CANELO’S WARNING TO GOLOVKIN PRIOR TO THE FIGHT
Cinnamon He has a clear plan for tonight. The Mexican has assured that he has in mind to knock out GGG to endorse their 168-pound championships.
‘Canelo’ Álvarez wants to finish GGG before 12 rounds
CANELO GETS READY TO ENTER THE RING
Saúl Álvarez is preparing to go out to the ring, the Mexican is warming up and they have already put bandages on him so he can go out to the ring.
Alejandro Fernández visits and hugs ‘Canelo’ before his fight
WHAT TIME DOES ‘CANELO’ ÁLVAREZ GET INTO THE RING?
At the moment the co-main fight of the billboard is taking place. And it is expected that the fighters will leave at 10:00 p.m. Mexico City time.
Saúl Álvarez: numbers and marks against European boxers
CANELO LOOKING TO RETURN TO TRIUMPH AFTER LOSS TO BIVOL
HOW MUCH MONEY WILL CANELO AND GGG MAKE?
These amounts were disclosed by the portal BoxingScene and they are the estimates that have been contemplated for this lawsuit.
Total success! The Canelo vs. Trilogy Golovkin and his heart attack figures
ALEJANDRO FERNÁNDEZ WILL SING IN THE PREVIOUS SHOW
Alejandro Fernández will make the show of Canelo’s entrance before GGG
GENNADY GOLOVKIN AND CANELO ARRIVE AT THE T-MOBILE ARENA
Shortly after, it was the turn of Cinnamon, who came with Eddie Reynoso. The Mexican wore a set in red and white. Álvarez looks eager to finish off his opponent.
Saúl Álvarez and GGG arrive triumphantly at the Las Vegas arena
THE TUDN TEAM IS PRESENT IN CANELO VS GGG 3
On the other hand, Marco Barrera assured that the Mexican must go to the front in this party-filled atmosphere at the T-Mobile Arena.
Ready from Las Vegas! TUDN experts for Canelo-Golovkin
HOW MUCH ARE THE TICKETS FOR CANELO VS GGG 3?
How much is a ticket for Canelo vs GGG on resale and why so expensive?
WHAT TIME IS THE FIGHT BETWEEN CANELO AND GGG?
The third match between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin It is scheduled to take place at 10:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. And remember that you can watch the brawl on Channel 5.
Canelo Enters the Awkward Questions at TUDN Casino!