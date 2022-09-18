Everything is ready for the start of the fight

Follow all the information at the time of the trilogy from the T-Mobile Arena.

Fist ready! They place the bandages on the hands of ‘Canelo’ for the fight

By: Irving Morales SEP. 17. 2022

For its part, GGG He is thirsty for revenge and it is that he has never been able to beat Cinnamon. So today is his last great opportunity to confirm that he remains among the best pound for pound.

below in TUDN We will bring you all the information about the trilogy and the latest news. In addition to round-by-round combat.

CANELO’S WARNING TO GOLOVKIN PRIOR TO THE FIGHT

Cinnamon He has a clear plan for tonight. The Mexican has assured that he has in mind to knock out GGG to endorse their 168-pound championships.

‘Canelo’ Álvarez wants to finish GGG before 12 rounds

CANELO GETS READY TO ENTER THE RING

Saúl Álvarez is preparing to go out to the ring, the Mexican is warming up and they have already put bandages on him so he can go out to the ring.

Alejandro Fernández visits and hugs ‘Canelo’ before his fight

WHAT TIME DOES ‘CANELO’ ÁLVAREZ GET INTO THE RING?

At the moment the co-main fight of the billboard is taking place. And it is expected that the fighters will leave at 10:00 p.m. Mexico City time.

Saúl Álvarez: numbers and marks against European boxers

CANELO LOOKING TO RETURN TO TRIUMPH AFTER LOSS TO BIVOL

Cinnamon up for the second time this year. The Mexican comes from falling by decision against Dimitry Bivol in his bid to re-crown himself at light heavyweight, but today he has a great opportunity to show that he is still at the top of the pound-for-pound best. Álvarez has said that he will seek to prevail by way of knockout.

HOW MUCH MONEY WILL CANELO AND GGG MAKE?

The third fight between Canelo and GGG has become a complete success. The large figures generated for this confrontation will be reflected in the amounts of money that both fighters will take home. The Kazakh contender is guaranteed a purse of around $20 million, while the champion will get 45 millions of green tickets.

These amounts were disclosed by the portal BoxingScene and they are the estimates that have been contemplated for this lawsuit.

Total success! The Canelo vs. Trilogy Golovkin and his heart attack figures

ALEJANDRO FERNÁNDEZ WILL SING IN THE PREVIOUS SHOW

the output of Cinnamon the ring will be enlivened with the participation of Alejandro Fernández. The Mexican regional singer will sing during the walk to the fighter’s ring. While the national anthem will be performed by the artist Carolina Ross.

Alejandro Fernández will make the show of Canelo’s entrance before GGG

GENNADY GOLOVKIN AND CANELO ARRIVE AT THE T-MOBILE ARENA

Tonight’s challenger Gennady Golovkin, he was the first of the fighters to arrive at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Kazakh appeared in the building with his team and with his sights set on a victory.

Shortly after, it was the turn of Cinnamon, who came with Eddie Reynoso. The Mexican wore a set in red and white. Álvarez looks eager to finish off his opponent.

Saúl Álvarez and GGG arrive triumphantly at the Las Vegas arena

THE TUDN TEAM IS PRESENT IN CANELO VS GGG 3

The group of experts TUDN is already present in the building to see the fight between ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin. Facing the lawsuit, ‘Finito’ López assured that it will be a spectacular fight, but that in the end luck will be on the side of Guadalajara.

On the other hand, Marco Barrera assured that the Mexican must go to the front in this party-filled atmosphere at the T-Mobile Arena.

Ready from Las Vegas! TUDN experts for Canelo-Golovkin

HOW MUCH ARE THE TICKETS FOR CANELO VS GGG 3?

With just hours to go before the Canelo-Golovkin fight kicks off, the public can find some trilogy tickets. However, prices are around 2 thousand and 5 thousand dollars. While in resale tickets are positioned up to 4 thousand dollars.

How much is a ticket for Canelo vs GGG on resale and why so expensive?

WHAT TIME IS THE FIGHT BETWEEN CANELO AND GGG?

The third match between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin It is scheduled to take place at 10:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. And remember that you can watch the brawl on Channel 5.