Emmy 2022, Geena Davis beautiful at 66 years old. And Zendaya Princess 2.0

Different ages, talent and timeless beauty: Geena Davis and Zendaya were two protagonists of the evening of Emmy 2022 staged on Monday 12 September. Not only thanks to their charm, but also for the awards received. In fact, Geena Davis went to the Governors Award, a recognition for the work carried out since its foundation in 2004. Zendaya, on the other hand, went to Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series with her role in Euphoria.



