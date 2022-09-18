Eminences of sports medicine with important exhibitions – El Sol de Sinaloa

Culiacán, Sin.- The Culiacan Civil Hospital followed by long tablecloths under the celebrations from his 90th anniversaryby having the exhibitors doctors Hilda Orta Y Ulises Gonzalez Polledoeminences of sports medicine.

More than 40 years of experience in sports medicine, first with national teams from his native country, Cuba. And now residing in Mexicothey work for the National Sports Commission and the Mexican Olympic Committee.

In the event held this weekend, in the same civil hospital, before a large attendance, Dr. Orta, presented the topic, “Pulmonary rehabilitation in covid patients”. While Dr. González Polledo, on the importance of physical activity and health.

Authorities of the civil hospital of Culiacán, headed by its director, the Dr. Everardo Quevedo and the director of the physical rehabilitation department, the Dr. Juan Lauro Martinez Barredawho organized this new event within the framework of the 90th anniversary celebrations of the civil hospital of Culiacán.

“It is important that there is this type of exhibitions. Because while covid is true, statistically it has begun to decline. But he has left us aftermath of prolonged covid, aftermath of such illness. So hospitals bastions of health in Sinaloalike the civil hospital of Culiacán, must be prepared to have a response that is as adequate and scientific as possible to know how to respond to the needs of the population”declared in an interview Dr. González Polledo.

He added that this is why importance of this medical talks; “I congratulate the civil hospital for it. Because here we talked about the importance of exercise, physical activity, as a response economical and so productive to counteract the effects of covid”, concluded Dr. Ulises González Polledo with these words.