Easy trick with gelatin to remove wrinkles and have smooth skin INSTANTLY

Porcelain skin? Get the smooth complexion effect of celebrities with a jello trick which is very easy to do at home. With only 2 cooking ingredients your skin will look instantly smooth and its effect will be prolonged if you use it daily as part of your skincare routine. Do you dare to try this Home remedy? Rest assured that you will not regret it.

For some years, the jelly has become an ally disappear wrinkles and expression lines; It is the favorite remedy of the famous for produce collagen in a natural way since it works if it is used as food, part of the diet, and as a mask, directly on the skin. It has various minerals such as calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and siliconwhich help regenerate the skin, among many other benefits for your health.

Benefits of gelatin on the skin

Gelatin has vitamins A, C and E, ideal for the face. Photo: Unsplash

–Eliminate wrinkles and expression linesas it contains a large amount of collagen.

-Favors in the firmness and elasticity of the skin avoiding creases in the forehead and neck.

–Deeply hydrates dry skin thanks to what it contains vitamins A,C and E.

Gelatin face cream

Use this jelly cream every night. Photo: Archive

Ingredients:

a tablespoon of jelly natural without flavor (it must already be done). 5 tablespoons of moisturizing cream (without alcohol). A medium plastic jar.

Preparation and mode of use;

Mix all the ingredients in the jar, take care that the gelatin is incorporated perfectly, so that there are no lumps. Once ready, apply to the face and let it act for 30 minutes, then wash your face with cold water. Save your cream in the refrigerator, but not in or near the freezer because it could harden.

Look young by including jelly in your daily life. Photo: Archive

Apply the cream at nightjust before going to sleep and enjoy its benefits: a smooth skin, porcelain, prettywhich will reflect many years less than you have.