Did Margot Robbie sleep with John Cena? Halftime

margot robbie is one of the most popular actresses of the moment. One of the most transcendental roles that he has had has been that of harley quinnone of the most beloved villains in the DC universe.

The last movie in which we saw the Australian play the Joker’s girlfriend it was in Suicide Squad 2film in which share credits with John Cenathe 16-time WWE World Champion.

Both were present on the show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and during the show, Robbie told an anecdote about her past as a WWE fan.

The 32-year-old actress even revealed that had a boyfriend who was a fan of John Cena And therefore, slept next to a life-size figure of the fighter for two years.

“I watched WWE when I was little. As a child I loved The Undertaker. And then, obviously, when I was a teenager, I stopped watching it. But after, At about 20 years old, I had a boyfriend obsessed with John Cena“he counted.

“So much so that dressed up as John Cena for his 21st birthday and had a cardboard cutout of him. I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard of John Cena“He revealed between laughs.

Dinner could not hide the surprisesince I didn’t know the story, even Margot Robbie didn’t know if she should tell him the anecdote to his partner because of how strange it might seem.

“And when I found out I was going to work with him, I remember thinking if I should tell him or was it going to sound too weird. I came to the conclusion that it was better not to tell him. because it would be a strange way to start a working relationship and a friendship. Then five seconds later I told him: ‘I used to sleep in a room with a life-size cutout of you.“, he concluded.