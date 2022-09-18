Dakota Kai manages to overcome a negative trend in WWE



dakota kai It has become one of the main stars of the WWE women’s roster. Her return with Bayley and IYO Sky at SummerSlam, forming Damage CTRLcaused a great impact and since then has remained at the top of WWE’s weekly shows.

Despite his extensive experience with the company, Kai is not an expert in holding championships for long.. The fighter has a short history in this aspect, which stands out for the short duration of her ostentation. Before becoming the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Kai had held the NXT Tag Team Titles twice. In both, things ended very well.

In March 2021, Dakota Kai became, along with Raquel González, the inaugural NXT Tag Team Champion. The joy lasted very little since the two they lost the straps in the same show (just over 50 minutes later) against Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart. The second reign lasted a little longer, but not much longer. Again with Raquel González, Kai was crowned for the second time in April 2022 at the NXT: Stand & Deliver show. That reign only lasted 3 days. Kai and González lost the straps to Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne).



His new reign with IYO Sky is already 5 days long, an achievement for the fighter, who hopes that the ostentation will be as extensive as possible. They defeated Aliyah and Raquel Rodríguez in the last episode of Monday Night Raw held on September 12 and her first defense has not yet been announced. You can watch her win on Raw below.

