Daisy Edgar-Jones: the unusual story of the “normal girl” who went to bed anonymous and woke up famous | celebrities

It is often said that someone has become famous “overnight”, but rarely does this mean anything literally. It happened to Daisy Edgar-Jones like this. On a Sunday in April 2020, in the third or fourth week of confinement and with everyone still in shock, at six in the morning, the BBC posted on its digital server the 12 episodes of normal people. Her protagonist, who played the role of the damaged Marianne, saw her in her entirety with her flatmates in London where she spent her quarantine. There was no premiere, no red carpet. Her friends made her a homemade sign to celebrate the occasion. The actress went to sleep and, upon waking up and seeing her mobile full of messages, she understood that she was on the way to becoming a meme, a fringe that people take to hairdressers, a person around whom TV movies are financed. high budget and “a complete name”, as she herself points out. “Suddenly, you’re not Daisy anymore, you’re Daisy Edgar-Jones.”

“They told us that the series was an incredible success, but I was still locked in my bedroom. I’d read some articles and look at the memes, but it was all a bit too much to process, so I protected myself. If he wanted, he could disconnect. And that made me think about how unbelievable everything that was happening to me was. We made that series with so much love… It was the most wonderful experience,” she says. Although they have barely been able to see each other, she remains friends with her co-stars, including her co-star Paul Mescal. He had already been chosen to play Connell when she, who was 21 years old and had played small roles in a couple of series, did what is called a ‘chemistry test’, in which it is tested to what extent two characters they are believable as lovers (or at least to what extent they can share a plane). What the directors must have seen was a preview of those intimate scenes that Guardian defined as “sensibly horny” and that gave rise to so many conversations. Of them, the actress only says that viewers “detected the love and rawness of that relationship. First love is a universal experience that can be exciting but also painful.”

After normal peoplethe actress, who grew up in the affluent suburbs of North London – her Scottish father, a television executive, was the one who introduced Big Brother in Britain, and her Northern Irish mother is a film editor—she received many other scripts that were love stories and another that asked her to play a shy Irish student again, but she settled on as different as she could find. she chose Fresha thriller twisted drenched in black humor that allowed him to show his sense of comedy. He shot the series by command of heaven, a dark drama in which she plays a Mormon girl and in which she deserves to share the main credit with Andrew Garfield. And she finally got one of those roles that have the best-paid actresses and their agents in contention uneasy, that of Kya in the wild girl.

The film, which opens on September 30, adapts the best seller by Delia Owens of the same title: the story of a poor girl growing up alone in the swamps of North Carolina in the 1950s and 1960s (which makes for a series of outfits frankly aspirational in the film), communing with nature, and being accused of murder. She produces the film Reese Witherspoon, who already gave herself the adaptation of Wild, by Cheryl Strayed, and who has specialized in bringing stories of resilient women to the cinema. For Edgar-Jones, this is the first time he has carried the weight of an entire film — “in the call sheet”, is usually said, the first name that appears on the paper in which the entire team is summoned to the shoot, the highest position in the hierarchy— and, what is more important for her: that she will be able to be seen in a cinema. “I love the idea that I can leave the house, go into a movie theater, buy some popcorn and see a thing that I worked on with amazing people. Now what happens with the film is no longer in my hands alone, but when I was shooting sometimes I did think: ‘Oh, God, I have never been in something with such scope. So many cameras! So many cranes!”

At the moment, the critics agree in highlighting the work of the British, who has managed to make a credible southern accent. “I love that part of the job. I practiced with a coach for months because the accent was very defined and says a lot about Kya. She is brave and tough, but also kind and soft. It was important that she came out well.” After two frenetic years with filming around the world, in 2022 she has been able to spend a few months at her parents’ house again and meet friends. Has she seen herself sleeping in her room, her teenager, with the posters of her when she was 15 years old? “Well, she doesn’t look the same anymore and I wasn’t much of a poster boy. If they had, surely they would be typical of romeo+juliet of Baz Luhrmann and something of Coldplay”. He has also had time to buy his first house in London. It’s not likely that she’ll share a flat again, like when she was just called Daisy.

