Christian Bale thus became Gorr

Actor Christian Bale went through an intense makeup process to play Gorr, the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Those responsible for Marvel Cinematic Universe have revealed on occasion that they raised the possibility that hat was a fully CGI character for the movie Thor: Love and Thunder. But when signing Christian baledirector Taika Waititi He said that it was best to show the actor’s face, so in the end they used practical effects such as makeup.

Now, Odd Studio has shared a time lapse video of the transformation Christian bale in hat.

What do you think? Along with the video we can read: “The butcher of gods!! Check out the making of Thor: Love and Thunder now streaming on Disney Plus. There are a lot of cool BTS images of our creature and prosthetic effects.”. There are also thanks to everyone who participated in the process.

The tragic story of Gorr (SPOILERS).

Christian bale interprets in Thor: Love and Thunder to an extraterrestrial being who lives in a desert world and loses his daughter, despite that he continues to pray to his gods until he meets one of them and realizes that these divine beings do not care if his faithful live or die He then he comes into contact with the sword called All-Black the Necrosword who whispers to him to kill all the gods in the galaxy and reveals where he can make his wish come true. So hat begins a bloody crusade until he crosses paths with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and after several fights they reach the very center of the Universe and there they meet The eternity. But he wins the love and decides to revive his daughter instead of annihilating the gods, although he dies.

The actor Christian bale he does a great job of putting a serious, tragic edge to a very funny movie with jokes all over the place. So after being Batman on 3 occasions, it has also given us a spectacular villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder can be seen in Disney Plus, the platform that can be accessed through this link.