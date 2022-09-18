Celebrity breakfasts for a better day

The breakfast It is a very important meal. A good breakfast it gives you enough energy to start the day, not to be tired, drowsy and to have all your senses activated. Here we highlight the breakfasts of some celebritiesideal to take into account and inspire you to prepare yours.

Chris Hemsworth:

The Thor actor has breakfast omelettes with mushrooms, bell pepper, bacon and toast. It is clear that the portions of him are much larger due to the level of training that he undergoes on a daily basis. In his case, he uses sourdough or 100% whole wheat bread, with a high fiber content and its nutrients intact.

Kim Kardashian:

The socialite has for breakfast an açai bowl with granola, fruit and coconut flakes, as well as a cup of tea. You can use frozen berries or whatever fruit you like, but we’re talking about a breakfast full of protein

Dwayne Johnson:

The Rock has steak egg whites, papaya oatmeal and peanut butter and jelly English muffin for breakfast. It has considerably more protein than the average diet, but you can decrease the amounts and it is an ideal option.

And you, what do you have for breakfast?