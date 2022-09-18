Celebrities who are in shape with calisthenics – Metro World News

Calisthenics is one of the best options to define the body and gain muscle without having to go to the gym. Because it is an excellent technique, it is one of the favorite workouts of celebrities.

The method consists of making movements to train with your own body weight. It is ideal both for the home, for the office or outdoors.

To be consistent with many of the roles they play on the screen, many actors and actresses resort to this method to show off strong and defined bodies.

In this space we present some of the celebrities who do calisthenics to stay in shape.

Jason Steel

Known for his roles in action movies, actor Jason Steel is one of the tough guys at calisthenics.

On his YouTube channel, the expert @kass:calistena rates him at the advanced level.

The actor does exercises on the bar, either static or dynamic, including push-ups and more.

Zack Efron

The American actor combines calisthenics with other forms of training.

He pairs his strict diet with squats, push-ups, hip-rotating planks and wall presses, all forms of calisthenics.

Miguel Herran

Miguel Herrán is one of the actors of the “Paper House”. His defined body shows that without a doubt, there is a very good job behind it.

“It seems that it has potential for calisthenics,” says @kass:calisthenics on his YouTube channel.

The actor defends himself quite well by front lever hoops. Only someone who practices calisthenics can master this technique.

“The rock”

The famous actor combines weights with calisthenics and other disciplines.

During the training of Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”, push-ups and squats are not lacking. The strength that he demonstrates in his sessions is evident.

Chris Pratt

As his trainer Duffy Gaver told Men’s Fitness, actor Chris Pratt combined calisthenics with free weights and aerobic work for his role in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

During her sessions she worked with her own weight, thus defining her figure for the role.

Gigi Hadid

Vogue published that the model Gigi Hadid does squats. Because it is a movement exercise that works with your own body weight, these are one of the calisthenics techniques.

“They are painful and you have to do a lot to really work,” the top told Health.com, according to Vogue.