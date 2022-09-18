Cardi B surprises the students of her former school in the Bronx with an impressive donation

Cardi B credit: Bang Showbiz

Rapper Cardi B is one of the most successful and profitable figures in modern music, a status that has not made her forget, far from it, her roots. The famous artist went this week to her old school in the Bronx to take a bath with the crowds among the more than 100 pupils who came out to welcome her at the doors of the center, to whom the diva advised them to take their studies very seriously and not to neglect their artistic training.

Precisely to stimulate his creativity and imagination in this last section, the hip hop star announced a donation of 100.00 dollars in the middle of the speech he gave in the auditorium of the Alexander Macomb Middle School, an auditorium packed with students who did not want to lose the opportunity to meet one of his biggest idols in person. This money will go to the creation of various extracurricular programs focused on teaching music, dance and other scenic disciplines, in addition to reinforcing tutorials.

“This school means a lot to me, more than any other center I’ve been to. The decisions that are made here are very relevant,” explained the 29-year-old interpreter, mother of two children with her husband Offset, before some excited students , to whom Cardi also reminded the importance of hard work and perseverance to overcome any obstacle in life.

This is not the first time that the singer has taken the initiative to support her community. Last January, and as a result of the most devastating fire that the Bronx and New York suffered in decades, the artist promised to defray the costs of all the funerals and burials that took place after the tragedy, in which 17 people died.