Canelo vs Golovkin 3: Canelo Álvarez puts an end to doubts and defeats Golovkin by unanimous decision

LThe trilogy has come to an end. Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez prevailed this Saturday by unanimous decision against Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas Nevada with cards of 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 and thus end all doubts after the two previous fights.

With this result, Álvarez Barragán remains the king of 168 pounds and it is necessary to remember that he is not only the first Mexican, but the first Latino who manages to sweep a division in boxing history.

Canelo started the fight in a great way, dominating the first rounds with good boxing, showing the combinations that have made him one of the best fighters on the planet.

For its part, Golovkin’s start left much to be desired, as it took more than half a fight to seek to hurt the Aztec and when he wanted, the cards were already unreachable.

Despite being 40 years old, GGG’s closing was better and one of the triggers was an accidental head butt in the last second of the tenth round, which caused a cut in the eyelid of Saul’s right eye.

This Saturday there is no doubt that Álvarez was the best in the ring, although the fans will be left with that thorn of not having been able to knock out the Kazakh after 36 rounds of action.

