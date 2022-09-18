Canelo Álvarez vs Gennady Golovkin: who won the fight

A very special gift for “Canelo” Álvarez 0:36

(CNN Spanish) — Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez obtained a new victory against the Kazakh Gennady Golovkin this Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a fight called to be the outcome of a trilogy between two staunch rivals.

After the 12 rounds in which the fight was agreed, there was no winner, so the decision of the judges had to be resorted to.

The Mexican was the winner by unanimous decision: 115-113, 116-112 and 115-113.

The Alvarez-Golovkin rivalry has fascinated the boxing world for nearly five years, since their first fight, with ups, downs, thrills and falls along the way.

They met for the first time in 2017, with Golovkin’s WBC, WBA and IBO middleweight titles on the line; the fight ended in a controversial draw in which many said the Kazakh fighter should have been declared the winner.

The controversial outcome of the fight culminated in the announcement of a rematch, which was called off after Álvarez tested positive for a banned substance. The Mexican boxer was sanctioned for six months.

Finally, just over a year after their first fight, the two met in a rematch, which was also not without controversy. Although Alvarez won a majority decision after 12 rounds, many again debated whether that result was correct, saying once again that Golovkin had outboxed Alvarez.