Canelo Álvarez leaves no doubts, dominates Gennadiy Golovkin by unanimous decision in their trilogy fight

LAS VEGAS – The legacy of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is still intact and adding. The Mexican champion clearly settled what for many was a debt against Gennadiy Golovkin.

‘Canelo’ (58-2-2, 39 KOs) clearly defeated the Kazakh fighter and left the T-Mobile Arena with the four Super Middleweight belts he entered with.

Perhaps it was age or facing less complex rivals for the last four years, compared to ‘Canelo’, but it is a fact that Golovkin (42-2-1) never looked like the lethal fighter he once was.

‘Canelo’, 32 years old, took his second consecutive victory against Golovkin, 40, by unanimous decision, although unlike the previous occasion, this time his victory with a 116-112 card and two ballots was much clearer. 115-113.

“I told him thank you because we gave people three great fights,” Canelo said at the end of the fight. “I have had very difficult moments in life and we have to move on. Defeats teach us to learn many things and be more humble”

“He is a very good fighter and I am happy that we made this fight,” added Canelo. “I knew from the first round that it was going to be difficult to knock him out”

Against all odds, neither boxer wanted to take the initiative early in the fight. Both in study, with timid blows, only to take a cautious distance.

The Mexican champion began to release more and better from the second round, before Golovkin’s apparent apathy, who seemed slow and without power shots; In any case, it is not that Álvarez connected it accurately.

Canelo Alvarez’s hand speed made the difference in the trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Little by little, ‘Canelo’ took over the ring based on blows to the room and some flown to the face. In the fifth round, the Mexican made the Kazakh’s legs tremble with his right hand; first down and then the blow of the night up to that moment, a toss-up. He was only left in shock for Golovkin fans.

Golovkin’s lethal right hand appeared very little; only in some against blows, when ‘Canelo’ was in full onslaught.

The eighth episode was Golovkin’s best and only moment up to that point. But it happened before a clear invitation from ‘Canelo’ to fight, when people even began to complain in the stands.

In the ninth there was a good exchange of blows, which brought the public to its feet. Canelo got the better of it with left and right combinations to the face, when Golovkin seemed to be building with body shots, cornering the opponent.