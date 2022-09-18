Canelo Álvarez downplays future rivals: ‘Pure loser’

Ricardo Vaquier Garcia-Valseca

Las Vegas, Nevada (Submitted) / 18.09.2022 04:11:42





The Canelo Alvarez the highest representative of our country in boxing is known and presumed “in a higher league” respect to his compatriots, that is why he made things clear about his position of “do not fight against Mexicans” because, for him, there is no one who deserves to stand in a ring in front of him.

In the conference after his victory against Gennady Golovkin, which was delayed for more than an hour since his right eye was sutured, Saúl Álvarez accused that “pure poor devil” is the one who wants to confront himspecifically pointing to the Mexican-American David Benavidez, who on several occasions has launched public challenges to the Guadalajaran.

“When I said that I do not fight with Mexicans, it is because I feel that I represent Mexico and they are not the same as me, that is why I say it and it is not arrogance. I have shot the best in the world, please, how am I going to fight with a Benavidez who has not won anything and so the other losersDon’t disrespect me with that. They always say I don’t want to fight X or Y and when I face him, I win,” Canelo assured.

“Everyone says they can beat me but very few have.only two have been able”, added the one from Guadalajara, who this Saturday won by unanimous decision with cards of 116-112 and double 115-113.

‘Let them do their fuckin’ wins’; Canelo on his possible challengers

They asked him what he would think if all those who want to challenge him face each other to get the best and that he can headline a card with him in the near future, as he recovers from the wrist surgery that he must undergo. To this possibility, Canelo said that “he is worth mothers” what they all do.

“That they do what they want the fuck, I’m worth mothers. I’m going to fight whoever I want and no more questions, I’m a little annoyed”, he concluded to say goodbye to the press.

What’s next for Canelo?

A wrist injury will force Álvarez to undergo surgery that, according to his work team, has a recovery time of between six and eight weeks, but the fighter himself said that he wants to take “all the necessary time” to heal his body, be with his family and analyze what his next fight will be, detailing that it could be until September 2023 or, in the best of cases, for the Cinco de Mayo festivities.