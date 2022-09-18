Camila Cabello “was the target” of criticism for dancing with the Venezuelan flag during the Coldplay concert in Bogotá

BOGOTA. September 16, 2022. The British band, Coldplay, performs for the third time in the country, at the Nemesio Camacho el Campín Stadium, with Camila Cabello and the Colombian artist, Mabiland, opening for the Concert. (Colprensa-Mariano Vimos)

On Friday, September 16, the first of two Coldplay presentations in Colombia took place with a full house at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium, in which it has become the most important event of 2022 in terms of concerts in Colombia with a packed show of hits, a first-rate stage design and nods to the Colombian public.

The great guest to serve as the opening act for the band led by Chris Martin was Camila Cabello. The singer, recognized first as one of the members of the Fifth Harmony group and later for her solo career, went out to the colossus of 57th Street displaying all her energy on stage, starting her presentation around 8:00 pm In which she was his first presentation in our country, he performed hits such as ‘Havana’, ‘Señorita’, ‘Hasta los tooth’, ‘Never be the same’ and ‘No doubt ca’, among others.

However, his first of the two presentations at El Campín were overshadowed by a fact that did not go unnoticed by the attendees. During the concert, several videos captured Cabello receiving a Venezuelan flag from the public when she had previously requested the Colombian flag.

Then, (probably without realizing that she had received the wrong flag) she began to dance with the flag tied around her waist to the rhythm of the song she was performing, accompanied by her dancers and carrying the flag upside down. The fact was repudiated in networks by both Colombians and Venezuelans. The former were upset by the confusion, while the latter did not hesitate to call the singer “opposition” because she raised the flag upside down, in a gesture that is usually interpreted as protest.

At the end of her show, the singer left the stage and thanked the audience of Coldplay, who will have their second performance this Saturday, September 17, at El Campín.

The flag incident was not the only aspect that complicated Camila’s first of two presentations in Colombia. Although the performances took place normally, viewers noticed that the singer did not feel comfortable with the outfit chosen to go on stage, as it was more appropriate for a hotter climate than that of the night in the capital. For this reason, many accounts noted that Cabello almost shows more than necessary on stage. The same singer confessed with laughter that ‘I almost lost my tit’, before the thousands of attendees who took the moment with humor.

KEEP READING:

Coldplay in Colombia: Attendees denounce serious problems in the logistics of the event

Silvestre Dangond released “Leandro”, a tribute to one of his great masters

The shocking figure that Shakira would charge for an hour of concert