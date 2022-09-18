Cameron Diaz opens up to Jimmy Fallon about his comeback

“The last one and I’ll quit.” How many times have we heard this? And how many have been true and someone has kept her promise? The truth is that few, unless your name is Sean Connery or you’re Emma Watson, one of those stars who has retired and you didn’t know it.

In 2014, Cameron Diazthe one who was the highest-paid performer in Hollywood and who fell in love with a whole generation with her role as Mary Jensen in ‘Something About Mary’, one of the best comedies in film history, announced his retirement from the cinema to dedicate himself to his personal and family life (The actress had a daughter named Raddix in 2020), and she did it with the premiere of three very weak films: the comedies ‘No hay dos sin tres’ and ‘Sex Tape. Something happens in the cloud ‘, in addition to the unnecessary remake of the musical ‘Annie’, with which she would again share the screen with Jamie Foxx (both participated in ‘Any Given Sunday’, one of Oliver Stone’s best films).

As we announced last June, Cameron Diaz will return from retirement in a movie for Netflix. The excuse: ‘Back in Action’, the very apt title chosen for the return of the actressan action comedy that will premiere on Netflix and will feature Seth Gordon (‘How to kill your boss’) as director Y with a script hand in hand with Brendan O’Brien (‘Damn neighbors’).

Now, months after the announcement, Cameron Diaz has visited ‘The Tonight Show‘, the program of his good friend Jimmy Fallonand has taken advantage of be honest about how you feel Return to the world of interpretation:

“It’s a bit of muscle memory, you know what I mean? I did it for so long it’s like a process – I just fell back into it. But it feels a little different,” Diaz said.

In addition, the actress of ‘The Mask’, has also spoken about what her reunion with Jamie Foxx will mean:

“I’ve done two movies with Jamie Foxx, which is amazing. The last movie I did was ‘Annie’ with Jamie, so the first movie back will be this one with him,” he added. “He’s so cool, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented. And I know getting to work with him is going to be so much fun.” “I’m nervous because I have to listen to Jamie. He’s like a racehorse and I just want to be able to support him along the way,” she added.

According to Foxx, the production of one of the clear bets of the platform will start at the end of the year and it’s sure to join the best laugh-out-loud comedies on Netflix, which means we will have to wait until 2023 to witness the return to action of the queen of the second half of the 90s. Your throne awaits you, Your Majesty.

