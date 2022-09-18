Britney Spears has a tremendous anger with her children

Britney Spears He is no longer silent and declared the tremendous anger he has with his children, whom he accused of being ungrateful. The Princess of Pop lashed out at her two teenage sons, Preston and Jayden, 16 and 15 years old respectively, who offered previous statements with strong criticism of their mother. The artist’s children, the result of her marriage to Kevin Federline, have decided that they do not want to visit their mother or spend time with her, a situation that has moved the interpreter of ‘Baby one more time’ and on which she has responded very angry.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Kevin Federline said that the young people decided not to visit their mother. Federline assured that the boys are not at all happy to see the publications that their mother makes on social networks. The youngest of her children, Jayden, rejected some videos “and” risque “posts that the singer has published on her social networks. “I am totally convinced that this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally, I really want to see her again. I love you so much, I hope the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down and talk again, “said the youngest son of the artist.



Britney Spears and her children

“Jayden when you despise my behavior, as my family has always done, and say ‘I hope she gets better, I’ll pray for her to get better,’ what do you mean? pray for what? so that you continue working and thus pay your debts? Do you guys want me to get better so I can keep giving your dad $40,000 a month? Or have they decided to be this hateful because in two years their money will run out and they could be left with nothing?”, replied the artist.

The singer is not at all happy with the absence of her children or with the statements of Kevin, who wants to maintain a perfect life in front of the cameras, but, according to her, there are many vices in her home. Three years ago Federline won 70 percent of the custody, further distancing the singer from her children, but now, after recovering her fortune after being released from the guardianship governed by her father JaimeBritney Spears He wants to recover the love of his children.

The princess of pop recalled that she used to see her children twice a week, but then it was only once. “Yes, I know that teenagers are difficult to deal with at that age, but come on, it is one thing to be rude and another to hate. They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to her room and close the door!!! I wonder why they come to visit me if they don’t even visit me. But I never said anything like that because I have to be nice.” Britney Spears who currently has a complicated relationship with his children.

“I dedicated 20 years of my life to those children. No therapy can fix my heart!!! I have to accept everything. Only a miracle would repair my heart, not just one, but three. Either way, for now I have a nice pool, a supportive husband and five beautiful dogs,” she said. Britney Spears.