Brendan Fraser almost died in a movie: what happened to him

In 2008, with the premiere of The Mummy, Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, brendan fraser gave a series of interviews. In one of them, unconsciously, she gave the key to what he would suffer years later. “People don’t like me. The public likes movies. Me personally? Hmm. You make a movie and Hollywood loves you for a while. He loves you, he loves you, he loves you, until, oh! loves another”, she mused before TheGuardian.

Without knowing it, the actor graphed exactly what happened to him. For years he was loved, he was at the top, his figure was enhanced by the box office until one day, from one moment to another, no longer. There was a situation of abuse in the middle that helped the dark corridors of Hollywood stretched out their clawsbut also different physical problems caused it to collapse.

I also read: Brendan Fraser reconquers Hollywood: sexual abuse and serious injuries that marked his career

These health complications were not accidental. The vast majority were the product of his own effort to want to give more and more, according to what was asked of him, with the aim of continuing at the top. But the consequences were dire: more depression, weight gain, and related disorders. The return of him with a drama in The Whalethe latest movie Darren Aronofskythey reinstated his name, which should never have been forgotten.

Who is Brendan Fraser?

brendan fraser He was born in Indianapolis, United States, on December 3, 1968, the son of a sales consultant and a journalist. As his parents constantly moved for work, his life passed through several cities and he had a nomadic childhood: Detroit, Seattle, Rome and London.

From a very young age he fell in love with the theater. Therefore, he studied Cornish College of the Arts from Seattle, where he graduated. Shortly thereafter, in 1991, he began a career as an actor, which would take him to high places at the box office.

Brendan Fraser in “George of the Jungle.” (Photo: Disney)

This is how he made a diverse journey in his early years in titles such as Dogfight, code of honor, california man, The phenomenon Y Empty-headwhere he shared a poster with Adam Sandler Y Steve Buscemi.

His great opportunity, the one that gave him visibility and promoted the name of Brendan Fraser, was a children’s adventure called George of the Junglereleased in 1997, which achieved a notable collection: more than 100 million dollars on an international level.

His handsome figure and his charisma contributed to the producers’ eyes choosing him for one of the franchises that in the late ’90s and early 2000s was going to dominate the preference of adventure fans: The Mummy.

How Brendan Fraser came to star in “The Mummy”

The Universal studio sought to revive and renew The Mummy, one of its historical characters who, in the 1930s, had established an era together with dracula Y Frankenstein. That’s why he hired the director Stephen Sommers to make a reboot of that story.

The idea was not to make a classic horror movie. What generated one of Universal’s most important franchises 20 years ago was adding adventure to the plot, as if it were Indiana Jones either In search of the lost emerald.

In this way Brendan Fraser came to be Rick O’Connella kind of Indiana Jones average trash who got into an adventure with the pyramids of Egypt in the background and a centuries-old enemy that came to life again. Together with him, Rachel Weiss, John Hannah Y Arnold Vosloo They showed a dynamic rarely seen on the screen.

Brendan Fraser and part of the cast of the first two “The Mummy” films. (Photo: Universal)

The shooting was not so nice for Fraser. He already glimpsed that part of that structure of action, shots and chases could be harmful to your future. During one of the scenes of the denouement, the actor almost died hanged.

“I completely choked up. It was terrifying”Fraser said in an interview with ew for the 20 years of the film. In the sequence, his character ended up hanging, but he got away. Something during the process went wrong and he passed out. “I remember seeing the camera start to move and then it was like going black at the end of a silent movie,” he added. That mishap seemed like a warning of what could come.

The serious health problems that Brendan Fraser had

The second part of The Mummy, in 2001, was also very successful. It grossed 200 million internationally, a very high figure for a sequel of this type. One day after the premiere of the first part, director Stephen Sommers a sequel had already been commissioned.

The cast was the same again and the dynamic was repeated: charisma, adventure, action, an entertaining plot and huge secondary characters. In addition, it was the gateway to Hollywood for Dwayne Johnsonwho embodied the Scorpion Kinga character who later had his spin-off.

In this film Brendan Fraser began to have the consequences of his excessive effort. He suffered a herniated disc, a broken rib and bruised knees, in different scenes. These health complications caused his career to slowly begin a kind of lethargy that was defined as of 2008, after the premiere of the third part of The Mummy. That was Fraser’s hinge in Hollywood.

Brendan Fraser was the protagonist of the “The Mummy” franchise that ran from 1999 to 2008. (Photo: Universal)

What happened in between? A divorce, the death of his mother, several hospitalizations and a deep depression for having been subjected to sexual abuse in the sight of many people and that he kept for many years.

The shooting of The Mummy, Tomb of the Dragon Emperor It was chaotic for Fraser, who was already suffering from various pains and each scene he shot became an ordeal. “I put together a kind of exoskeleton with ice packs” for the wounds, the actor commented in an interview with GQ.

In that report, he also listed that he underwent a laminectomy, which is a very specific surgery of the vertebra; he also had a lumbar intervention that was repeated because the first one did not work; had his knee replaced; had surgical procedures on his back and, in addition, he suffered the injury of his vocal cords.

Darren Aronofsky and Brendan Fraser at the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: REUTERS/Yara Nardi) By: REUTERS

According to what Fraser said, he was in and out of hospitals for nearly seven years. “I was going through things that mold you and they shape you in ways you’re not ready for until you go through it.” Hollywood, by this time, had already begun to let go of his hand.

What was Brendan Fraser’s big comeback like?

Far away from the great flashes of stardom, Fraser was recovering his working life with small roles, but on television. In parallel to the growth of streamingthe actor had jobs in the series The Affair, Trust, Condor, professionals Y Doom Patrolin which he put his voice.

In this image provided by A24 Brendan Fraser in a scene from “The Whale.” (Photo: AP/A24)

But his huge entry to the biggest of this 2022 was his performance in The Whale, which aroused an ovation at the Venice Festival that moved him to tears. Aronofsky’s film is shaping up to at least have some nominations for the Oscar Award 2023.

In the interview with GQ In which he spoke for the first time about the sexual abuse he suffered, Fraser also gives a figure about how he felt in these years. She said that many times she identified with the character of Boxerthe horse of Rebelion on the farmthe great work of George Orwell.

I also read: Erik Estrada, the actor who was an icon of the series “CHiPs” and now sells videos to fans to survive

There, the animal represents the power and misfortune of the proletariat, which ends up dead and sacrificed for the revolution and/or the system. “Many times I felt that I had to build and rebuild sh… for the good of all. Does it hurt or not, ”she reflected at the time. Unlike the animal in the novel, Fraser revived in the best way: people and Hollywood loved him again.