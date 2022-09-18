Braun Strowman: “My dismissal from WWE was necessary”

Braun Strowman was one of the most surprising layoffs in WWE since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He had clearly never quite finished functioning as the big monster, but no one expected him to be terminated like they were in early June 2021.

In the same way no one expected him to return. But with Triple H everything changed. It didn’t take long for the company’s new chief creative officer to rehire him. and the one who was Universal Champion would return to make the most of this second opportunity.

► Braun Strowman talks about his dismissal from WWE

There is no shortage of those who are happy with the return of the “Monster among Monsters” as well as those who criticized his dismissal. But continuing with this second question he himself believes that it was necessary that he could take some time to stay away from the organization. He thus explains it in After the Bell.

“honestly i needed a break. Nine years with the company at the time, basically in the driver’s seat of a Ferrari at 200 miles an hour for nine years straight, it all eludes you, the tunnel vision.

“Now, I had this opportunity to break out of the business bubble and say ‘holy shit, I’ve done a lot’.

“In five and a half years, I literally beat everyone there is to beat in WWE, I won every title except the United States Championship. I’ve been with everyone in the ring.”

