Bayley thinks about the recent WWE NXT logo change

This week we confirm a possibly important change in NXT. The multicolor brand has a new logo that eliminates all those colors to recover yellow, white and black. Possibly important because this seems to mean that it will go back to what it was until 2.0. Next Tuesday will be when the show debuts this new chapter in its story that we’ll see where it takes it. We have also learned that he would bring back his TakeOver events and that Triple H wants to give him more exposure in the main cast.

► Bayley and the new NXT logo

As expected, this modification is giving a lot to talk about, both inside and outside the company. On this occasion we echo the opinion of Bayley, whom he likes that NXT has its new logothough does not believe that the mission of the brand will changewhich is why she is excited about her future.

“I don’t know exactly what that means, for a change. They just changed the logo again, which is just it felt good to see it again. But the entire cast is killing it. I’m so proud of all the girls. I got to spend so much time there during my rehab and I got to meet a lot of the guys, I got to meet a lot of the girls and see them train, see how hard they work. So I don’t think it really matters what it’s called, if it’s called 2.0 and it’s got some paint splatter on it, or if it’s the old black and gold, what they’re doing in the ring doesn’t change.. They’re just making everyone proud that they came from there and will continue to do so.”

What do you think of the logo change in NXT? And Bayley’s words?