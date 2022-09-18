Astrology: from reading the birth chart to the boom in social networks

A Capricorn would rather cut off their arm than give up control, a Gemini changes friends more often than underwear, and a Cancer just ignores problems. Thus begins a video of the tiktoker Jessica-Anne Moldovan. With a lot of humor, the German transmits to her followers some characteristics of the signs of the zodiac.

Like Moldovan, many people are talking about horoscopes and planets on the Internet these days, but also astrology books are very popular.

Many celebrities speak publicly about the signs of the zodiac and the constellations

Despite the fact that recognized scientists consider that astrology is not an exact science, the belief in the power of the stars is widespread.

WHO IS INTERESTED IN ASTROLOGY?

Many celebrities also publicly speak out about the signs of the zodiac and the constellations.

Recently, the American star Megan Fox said in an interview with the magazine “Glamor” that she is engaged in astrology, meditates and performs rituals with new and full moon. Also the German-Russian presenter and actress Palina Rojinski regularly explains the planetary constellations through her videos “Astrolinski” on her Instagram. She has also written a book on the subject, to be published in November.

According to the British publisher Dorling Kindersley there is still a great demand for astrology books.

Renowned rappers, such as the German Nimo, incorporate the interpretation of the stars in their music / Alexander Prautzsch / DPA

THE REASON FOR THE SUPPOSED BOOM

Kocku von Stuckrad, a specialist in the history of religions, pointed out on the Swiss public broadcaster SRF’s “Sternstunde Philosophie” television program that astrology is often a kind of vital aid.

“People experience astrology as something possible, even though they know it can’t be scientifically proven,” he said.

According to Stuckrad, access to astrological techniques is made easier through social media and apps. He also opined that it’s easier to exchange views on these issues, though he added that he’s still not sure it’s really a boom right now.

A similar position was adopted by the psychotherapist Felizitas Ambauen. “I think there is a lot of visibility now, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been happening before,” she said on the same Swiss TV show.

The search for the meaning of life or for answers to questions that cannot be answered so easily is something that comes up again and again.

The membership figures of the Astrological Association in Germany, for example, show that interest in astrology comes in waves and that the current one has been going on for almost ten years.

Interest in astrology comes in waves, and the current one has been around for almost ten years.

The president of the association, Klemens Ludwig, details that after the number reached its lowest level, around 550, between 2010 and 2012, the figure has been increasing successively in the last ten years. Currently there are almost 650 members, while between the 1980s and 1990s they had almost a thousand members.

According to Ludwig, interest has increased especially among those under 30, especially during the pandemic. People had more time to think about existential issues and alternatives to religion.

However, the psychotherapist Ambauen warns of the danger of generating a dependency on the stars. “The goal should be to take life into our own hands,” she stresses.