America’s Got Talent finale

The last chance to win it all has run out. season 17 of America’s Got Talent (AGT) has closed with a flourish, with a tough competition for the title of winner, the million dollars and his own show in Las Vegas. Many milestones have occurred, such as the first time that so many countries, including Spain, are represented in the grand finale.

The closing of this season was quite interesting. A country music duel, the coexistence of two magicians and that so many unreleased acts have come this far is certainly a record. speaking of it, the Mayyas have made history, For the first time, an all-female act has won the competition, as well as being the first dance group to win the title.

The final stage featured 11 acts, of which 10 won or placed second in their respective semifinal round, while the ventriloquist Celia Munozwinner of the sixth edition of the Spanish version of the talent, was picked up by the public to redeem himself after being on the verge of victory in his last presentation.

British producer Simon CowellColombian actress Sofia Vergarathe german supermodel Heidi klumcanadian comedian howie mandel and the American presenter Terry Crews they saw the participants raise the level of the game throughout the season. Of the six gold passes of this edition, four managed to reach the final, and even those chosen by Vergara have won.

If you don’t want to miss out on everything that has happened this season, at MUNDIARIO we have once again taken the opportunity to show you a summary of everything that has happened in the grand finale of AGT season 17:

Kristy Sellars, Nicolas Ribs and Chapel Hart

The first of the night was kristy sellarswinner of the ninth edition of the Australian version of gottalent. It is one of the most unique acts of the season for carrying the poledancing to another level, combining acrobatics, storytelling, music and the magic of technology with its big screen in the background. For her final performance she has decided to dance a routine of Leave a Light On by Tom Walkerwhich he dedicated to his daughter, about not giving in to fears and insecurities.

the next was Nicholas Ribs, a semi-finalist magician from the show’s 14th season in France, who has also dedicated his performance to his daughter, Ema, bringing to life the drawings she drew when she was seven years old, in a letter to her father. Magically Nicolas was appearing all the elements in the drawing to perfectly recreate it in real scale, taking roses from his screen on the table, plastic butterflies and even a brush that changed color to paint the corners.

One of the favorite acts of the entire competition, Chapel HartHe didn’t have his best night. deserving of golden buzzer group of the season, this family-friendly country music trio has performed their original songs on stage, winning over the crowd. The final was no exception, so they presented American Pridea patriotic piece whose message charmed Simon, earning him a standing ovation, although he acknowledged that Danica’s voice sounded exhausted.

Mike E. Winfield, Metaphysic and Mayyas

Mike E Winfield he is the only comedian who has reached the final, despite the fact that several of them have managed to enter the semifinal. He made several jokes about how the show has changed his life. After several weeks telling jokes about step manhis stepson with whom he is contemporary, it is his turn to real kidMike’s 12-year-old son, from whom he was inspired to tell paternity jokes that left audiences cracking up.

The audience also went crazy when Metaphysical went on stage. In his last presentation Simon admitted that this was “the best act of the series”, with incredible originality in using the metaverse in his art. For this final they have decided to bring to life the very Elvis Presleyto sing his classics like dog with Heidi, Sofía and Simon as backup singers.

The halfway point of the finals was starred by the Mayyas. Sofía Vergara’s golden pass has been one of the acts that has earned the most attention and support, so they did not miss the opportunity to leave everything on stage, with a beautiful choreography, in which they emulated a long dress made of feathers that it would actually be a snow-covered cedar, which is also the national symbol of Lebanon, which they combined with balls of lights to hypnotize the public even more, if it could be possible, well Howie declared them his “favorite act” in all of AGT.

Avery Dixon, Celia Munoz and Sara James

Terry’s golden pass was next. Continuing down the path of performing soul music classics on his saxophone, Avery Dixon has taken the stage with poise, to play his own entertaining and modern version of Ain’t Nobody by Chaka Khanearning a standing ovation from the jury.

Celia returns with full force after being picked up by the public. Inspired by one of her performance from the semifinals of the Spanish version, she has played a medium who brought back to life ‘The divine’, as the most eminent opera singer of the 20th century was known, Mary Callas. Muñoz combined his talent with magic and comedy, in an unexpected act in which he again involved Manolo.

The golden buzzer of Simon, the Polish Sara James, is famous for having won The voice Kids in Polandand for having been the representative of that country in the last edition of Junior Eurovision, where it has been in second place. For this occasion she has chosen to sing her own version of Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush.

Yu Hojin and Drake Milligan

For the penultimate act of the night, the magician yuhojin presented a close-up magic routine (close-up magic) as RIBS. Thus, the South Korean winner of the Grand Prix Scene and Handlingin 2012, at the world championship of the International Federation of Magical Societies (FISM), brought drawings to real life by telling his story on the show, to end up creating a figure of the Statue of Liberty.

The night was closed by the country singer Drake Milliganwho decided to perform his original song again Sounds Like Something I’d Do, that he originally presented at his audition, but in this round he has decided to raise the quality of the production in the company of his band and the same level of energy that has earned him the title of “Country Elvis” and the “rival to beat” given by Heidi.

Participants shine with celebrities

Of the 11 acts of the night the name of the winner of the season would come out. At Wednesday’s results gala Terry Crews announced the names of the Top 5in the middle of an episode full of fantastic performances by the finalists, former contestants and celebrities that closed the season with a flourish.

The gala was opened by the dance group with LED lights light balance (season 12, third place) and Terry. The band black Eyed Peas went on stage with Sara, the actor Henry Winkle presented a magic act between Nicolas and Yu with the help of Shin Lim (winner of Season 13 and Champions 1), Kristy and the Mayyas danced a combination of their routines, and Avery played Higher Ground by StevieWonder with the musician Trombone Shorty.

Celia had the opportunity to perform with two ventriloquists who she has assured are her greatest inspiration: Darcy Lynn with Petunia (season 12, winner) and Terry Fator with Israel Kamakawiwo’ole (season 2, winner). Chapel Hart and Drake Milligan had the opportunity to give a couple of performances with the country singers Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi.

While Mike E. Winfield presented “Simon Cowell’s roastbringing back the semi-finalists Don McMillan, Lace Larrabee and Mr. Pantscomedians who received negative reviews from Simon over the past few weeks, for which they have had their revenge with the help of the comedian jeff rossfrom Metaphysic and the semi-finalists Brown brothers.

Who has won America’s Got Talent?

Terry indicated that the five most voted had been Metaphysic, Kristy Sellars, Mayyas, Drake Milligan, and Chapel Hart. The rest did not receive the same support, falling into the bottom six and being eliminated from the competition.

Crews then revealed the position of the finalists who had made it to the top. In fifth place was Chapel Hart, in fourth Metaphysic, the third place went to Drake and the silver medal to Kristy, while the Mayyas became the winners of the 17th season of the program. @worldwide