Amaury Vergara attended the Canelo Álvarez fight instead of the ClásicoMediotiempo

Instead of be in the Azteca Stadium supporting their Chivas in the National Classic, the owner of Guadalajara, Amaury Vergarawent to Las Vegas, Nevada, to see Canelo Álvarez’s fight against Gennady Golovkin.

The businessman from Guadalajara, with his Chivas cap, appeared in a video congratulating the boxer from Jaliscohours after the Sacred Flock fell 2-1 to America in the National Classic.

Vergara, who had gone unnoticed, appeared next to Charles Bremerwho in addition to being a film producer is also president and CEO of Value, a financial group that sponsors Canelo.

In the video, Bremer is seen congratulating Canelo on his win over GGG by unanimous decision, and later Vergara Zataraín did it.

The other absence of Amaury

It is not the first time that Amaury has missed a National Classic, since in 2021 he also did not attend another at Akron Stadium for being at the wedding of his cousin Juan Carlos.

That occasion appeared in the wedding celebrationswhile Chivas fell 3-0 to the staunch rival.

This Saturday, September 17, Chivas fell 2-1 to América at the Azteca Stadium as part of Matchday 15 of the 2022 Opening.

