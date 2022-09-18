All Justin Bieber albums from worst to best

Someone probably thought, at the beginning of his career, that Justin Bieber it would have ended up like those child prodigies who can’t bear the weight of celebrity. And everything can be said, except that the Canadian singer had not taken what is called “the wrong path”. But, also thanks to his latest albums of him, he has shown that bad weed can be eradicated, whether it is thanks to God or love for a woman like Hailey Bieber. Between Grammys, MTV awards and even the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee medal, the parable of Justin Bieber it was anything but descendant.

6. Under the Mistletoe

I would like to say that such an operation, especially if it is your second studio album, is unclassifiable… and I will say it. The love for Christmas songs never runs out, but let’s leave them to those who have made them (almost) a workhorse. It was enough already Mariah Carrey And Michael BublAnd. And I’m not stating it with a negative sense.

5. My World 2.0

If you are approaching for the first time a Justin Bieber in its entirety, you can’t help but be amazed listening to his voice in his first album, released in 2010. Yes, what you will hear is just Justin Bieber on his debut, at sixteen. The record perfectly recounts the artist’s age, a bit frivolous and recognizable mainly thanks to a super hit that anyone (don’t be smart) will have sung at least once in their life: Baby. For the rest, however, it is forgettable, but still better than the Christmas album, apotheosis of trash.

4. Believe

At just eighteen, with two rather immature albums behind him, Justin Bieber he finds himself working with some big names in international music. To get an idea I will just say: Drake And Nicki Minaj. Among the producers, if we want to further dot the i’s, they figure Max Martin (Coldplayand I do not say anything else) e Diplo. Having said that, beyond the high-sounding names, a project like Believe, for research of sounds and themes, it is incomparable to subsequent works. Still, it manages to do better than the Christmas album.

3. Purpose

It would suffice to say Skrillex and the aforementioned Diplobut since we are we add Benny Blanco and the heavyweight of overseas production Rick Rubin. They are the main producers of the fourth studio album of Justin Bieber. A beautiful photograph of a commercial pop that is perfectly suited to the Justin Bieber of 2015, still a little pre-packaged kid with not too clear ideas. Inside are the hits (Where Are Ü Now above all, but also What Do You Mean) and self conscious pieces that invite us to love ourselves, like Love Yourself (which he sees as a co-author Ed Sheeran). A good record, too bad they came out later Justice And Changesotherwise he would have deserved the first position.

2. Justice

Justin Bieber has slowly taken off the role of the most classic pop star. He remained a tamarro, but at the same time he managed to give birth to a sixth album that explores his happiness, focusing on his mental well-being and on the great love, repeatedly stressed, for his wife. Hailey Bieber. Here too, it will seem repetitive, the featuring are wasted: Khalidthe rising star The Kid LAROIthe always great Dominic Fike in Die For You, Daniel Ceasar and I could go on and on. Between various diatribes on the font used for the title to the tearful ballads, up to the super sexy pieces like Peacheswhat remains is an album that shows us another face of Justin, more aware, ready to face life and mature. But on the other hand, the wunderkind has grown up.

1. Changes

The title, which does not need too many explanations, finds confirmation in the fifth studio album of Justin Bieber. Changes hands down his best project. Here too we return to confront ourselves with featuring of weight, from Quavo to Post Malone and with a Justin Bieber who is facing his demons and wants to do nothing but express all the love he feels for his wife. Some have called it honeyed and exaggerated. He may be, but he is still honest and without excessive superstructures. Then oh, if Justin Bieber you never liked it, it won’t be a record like this that will change your mind.