all about your love story

The Canadian singer is today married to Hailey Baldwin. He discovers how was the romance with the protagonist of Only Murders in the Building that began in 2010.

While today the young public is desperate to know all the updates on Tom Holland and Zendaya as the great couple of the moment, the truth is that just a few years ago they have been able to occupy this role Selena Gomez Y Justin Bieber. Although his Romance It started a few years ago and had its end point, there are still fans who dream of seeing them together again. How did this bond begin and why are they still waiting for their reconciliation?

It was in December 2010 when the then 18-year-old actress and 16-year-old singer were spotted hugging each other at a fast-food franchise. Although they denied the rumors of a romance, the truth is that a month later they kissed on a beach in the Caribbean. It was enough that February arrived to parade together on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair party after the 2011 Oscar Awards to dazzle their fans and mark the official start of Jelena.

In November 2012, precisely two years into their relationship, Bieber and Gomez faced what would be their first separation. The reason? The age gap and trust issues. During 2013, there were a few rumors of comings and goings promoted by their own protagonists. But a year later, the situation turned chaotic: Justin Bieber was arrested for drunk driving and Selena was hospitalized for Lupus.

At the end of 2014, the couple was definitely separated. After the Canadian was linked to a few models, he unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram and became noticeably close to her. haley baldwin. And in 2015, once again Jelena did her thing again: the couple was seen in a hotel where they were very affectionate. It did not last long: a controversial exchange on social networks and some walks between Hailey and Justin marked a new breakup of Gomez and Bieber.

By October 2017, just before the former Disney star’s split with The Weeknd, Justin and Selena were seen sharing their routine. “Bieber texts her non-stop and hangs out with her whenever he can.”, a source told US Weekly. And so it was: they were shown biking around Los Angeles, attending church and even kissing while playing ice hockey. In March 2018, they decided to end their relationship permanently and by September of that year, Justin sealed his love with a stunning wedding to Hailey.