Alex Caniggia said he did not know who Luciano Castro was: what was the actor’s reaction

this saturday in PH, we can talk, Alex Caniggia and Luciano Castro they were chosen to come forward and ask questions face to face without a filter. At first, the influencer looked at Andy Kusnetzoff and asked for more information about the actor because he didn’t know who he was.

When the studio lights illuminated Caniggia and Castro, the PH host asked them to sit in the middle of the studio and agree to see who would ask first. “And what do I ask Luciano?”, Mariana Nannis’s son wanted to know, to which Kusnetzoff replied: “Something strong, to the bone, as you know.”

Luciano took the post and asked Alex if his personality is more composed of a character than himself. “Of character? Zero. As you see me Luciano, I am like that in my life. Equal. You ask anyone who is with me, friends, family, ”he replied.

When the winner of The Hotel of the Famous had to ask Flor Vigna’s boyfriend a question, he was honest and launched without problems: “I don’t know what to ask Luciano! What do I ask you? Is he an actor? I did not know Lucian! I don’t watch TV, I swear.”

“I am not offended”Castro clarified a little confused. And then he added: “If you don’t watch television, it doesn’t offend me. Ask calmly.” The PH driver came to Caniggia’s aid and gave him some information so that he could put together at least one simple question.

After the confusionAlex Caniggia asked Andy Kusnetzoff if Luciano Castro was like “the Argentine Tom Cruise”. Upon obtaining confirmation from both, the influencer finally came up with a question and disturbed the actor with his occurrence.

“Oh I know! This is very good. When you were single… How many minurris per week…?”, inquired spicy Caniggia. Castro took a moment to respond and, with much stammering, put together a terse reply.

Alex Caniggia asked Andy Kusnetzoff if Luciano Castro was like “the Argentine Tom Cruise”

“I had a time like Rolling Stone, but with budget cuts in this country. It was in the 90s before Christ. Many bondis took me anywhere… Among other things, ”she sentenced.

The driver then asked both of them to give each other at least one life tip. “Based on what you answered me, don’t change your personality or your way of being one comma,” Castro said. For his part, Alex closed by saying: “I met him today. Ehh Luciano, you’re a crack, I’m not going to give you any advice. Do what you sing “.

Let’s remember that Alexander Caniggia is in a relationship with Melody Luz. The romance was born within El hotel de los Famosos and, to tell the truth, few bet that it could survive beyond reality. However, as the days went by, the young people took firm steps in their relationship.

First, they decided to live together: this is how the dancer took her things to the house that the media share with her sister, Charlotte. Then came rumors of pregnancy, and although they played a little with the subject with confusing messages from their social networks, they later came out to deny it but recognized that they want to be young parents. And weeks ago it was their turn to travel and they went out to tour Europethe lands in which the young man grew up with his family – former player Claudio Paul Caniggia and Mariana Nannis – and was happy.

Soledad Pastorutti: “The day everything I experienced can be told without the need for low blows, they will understand me much more”

Juana Viale: “The experience as a driver seemed terrifying at first, but today I enjoy it”

Gangs of New York: the day Day Lewis almost died for being stubborn and his rivalry with Leonardo DiCaprio