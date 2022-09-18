El Rebaño published an image claiming that the ball went over the line in the América goal

The official account of Chivas on Twitter showed an image of the repetition in a save by Guillermo Ochoa where he claims that the ball had supposedly passed the goal line of the goalkeeper’s goal in its entirety. America.

In the image shared by the Twitter account of Chivas they added the description “Ah, but if it were the other way around…” emphasizing that if the play had been for the azulcrema team, the scoring would have been different.

For his part, the ESPN arbitration analyst, Felipe Ramos Rizo, considered that the decision of the whistler Adonai Escobedo was the correct one by not validating the goal. “This is the most controversial play of the game, I don’t see the ball going in completely,” he explained.

After the publication through the account of Chivasthe hobby of Guadalajara He began to criticize the action, assuring that it was a legitimate goal for his team and accusing the refereeing body of not having enough courage to sanction the score.

In the same publication, followers of the America Y Chivas They gave their opinions on the play, assuring that there was no clear shot, so it would not have to be sanctioned in another way, which is why there was never a favorable goal for the player. Guadalajara.

Chivas requested that the ball cross the line. @chivas



In a shot by Sergio Flores, the goalkeeper of the AmericaGuillermo Ochoa reacted on the goal line and rejected the ball denying the annotation that he put back to Chivas in the game, however, by repeating the play, controversy began to be generated on social networks considering that the ball did enter in its entirety.

At the end of the play, Adonai Escobedo González did not allow the resumption of the game to continue, after a silent review of the play was carried out through VAR, which after a few minutes determined that the ball did not enter his ball. totality so there was no goal for Chivas.

As the minutes passed, the play became the arbitration controversy of the night, after it divided opinions through social networks.