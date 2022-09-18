A former WWE World Champion will be Roman Reigns’ rival in the next Live Events

It was revealed that a former WWE World Champion will face Roman Reigns in upcoming non-televised events.

Despite the fact that in recent months it was confirmed that Roman Reigns would begin to have a less demanding schedule within WWE, ceasing to appear in all weekly shows and Live Events, he still makes sporadic appearances in non-televised events to defend the Undisputed Universal Championship. of the company. It has just been confirmed that a former World Champion will be Reigns’ opponent for one of these shows.

Through its website for ticket sales, Ticket Leader has confirmed that Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against AJ Styles next Saturday, September 24 in a non-televised event that the company will hold from the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The other match announced for this show is one between Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka against Damage CTRL.

WWE is running with AJ Styles v Roman Reigns as the main event for Live Events next week. Pretty tasty 🔥 I’d be building AJ up now for a title match against Roman at some point between now and WrestleMania 39. Box office. pic.twitter.com/4qs2OdooaI — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) September 17, 2022

It should be remembered that Roman Reigns and AJ Styles have coincided for many years in WWE. However, they have only met officially twice. They were in Payback and Extreme Rules of 2016 with the company’s World Championship, where Reigns won.

