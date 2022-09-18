5 series and documentaries to learn more about medical ethics

Every September 18 World Medical Ethics Day is celebratedfor raise awareness, and remember, about the need for ethical and molar values ​​in the practice of medicine, that not only affects the professionals who practice it, but also and mainly, the patients. Doctors and health personnel in general play an essential role in the development of our societyas they have shown in this last pandemic that we have experienced.

Top 5 Filmographies Dealing with Medical Ethics

To commemorate this International Day of Medical Ethicswe want bring you the 5 best series, movies and documentaries that deal with the different aspects of ethics in the practice of medicine, the difficulties that these professionals face in their day to day, and also the rights that we have as patients. Surely you already know and have enjoyed some of them, but maybe now you can do a different review with a new vision.

‘Being a doctor’, by Benjamín Herreros

East Spanish documentary premiered in 2017. in it is done a thoughtful journey about the virtues and values ​​that every professional dedicated to medicine should have. Through diverse and interesting interviews, points as essential to medical ethics as commitment to patients will come to the forethe search for keep learning and improve techniques and treatments, as well as the will thatthat is required to practice medicine.

‘Grey’s Anatomy by Shonda Rhimes

It’s probably about one of the most watched and well-known series on television. Released in 2005 and with no less than 18 seasons, this series that follows in the footsteps of Dr. Meredith Grey, is much more than a series of doctors with countless romances and broken hearts. In its 400 episodes broadcast, complex situations arise in which each doctor involved will have to make decisions that will put their professional ethics on trial.

‘Dr. House’, by David Shore

Following in the footsteps of the previous one, although it was released a year earlier, in 2004, Dr. House enjoyed great popularity throughout its 8 seasons. The particularity and eccentric personality of Dr. Gregory House, was only uAn excuse to deal with controversial issues about medical ethics and the will of a doctor with a big push to skip the bureaucracy and save the patient’s life.

‘Crossing the Limit – Extreme Measures’, by Michael Apted

It’s probably one of the most interesting movies of this compilation. Despite the fact that it was released in 1996, this film is not wasted, both because of the theme and because of the good cinematographic work that was done. This is the story of a homeless man who goes to the emergency room of a New York hospital and dies under mysterious circumstances and without a trace.

‘Awakenings’, by Penny Marshall

Another film from the same decade, although somewhat earlier, from 1990, proposes a different view on medical ethics in more swampy terrain. Based on the true story of physician Malcolm Sayer, who developed an experimental drug and applied it to his patients who suffered from encephalitisa disease that caused immobility in those who suffered from it and that had its special impact in the 1920s, to try to revive them.