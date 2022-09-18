4 tips to get back in the habit of eating healthy after the summer

Eat healthy again after summer! And it is that on vacation we usually change healthy habits and consume other types of food that have nothing to do with the diet that we usually used to have. This supposes a change in metabolism and weight gain, as we eat more greasy products, drink sugary drinks and also change schedules. All this can even involve a change in the figure.

Once we return from vacation it is necessary return to normal diet. This implies healthier foods and trying to incorporate the nutrients that our body needs so that we are in better physical condition.

Here are some tips to eat healthy again after the holidays and that you return to having those healthy habits that, deep down, are necessary for the body.

1. Incorporate again the fruits and vegetables

During the holidays we stop consuming certain foods. Specifically, vegetables and fruits are usually left in the background. This is a mistake that is often made; in fact, the body asks you to consume some vegetables and fruits at some point during the holidays, basically because the contribution of minerals, vitamins and antioxidants are necessary. In this sense, it is essential that the diet returns again to this style of healthy eating.

To do this, you have to take up to 5 pieces of fruits and vegetables a day. There are many ways to consume them, but they must be on the menu from the first day after the holidays. This is the first step to get the body in better condition and achieve a much more appropriate lifestyle to return all the nutrients it needs to the body.

2. Cut out junk food

All foods that are classified as junk food should be reduced in the daily menu. In this way, trans fats and other harmful ingredients that have been present in everyday life during the holidays are eliminated.

This does not mean that they are completely removed, but rather that intake should be greatly reduced and punctually on a specific day.

3. Recover a meal schedule

One of the tips to get back into the habit of eating healthy after summer is meal times. During the holidays we usually transform it in such a way that we do not comply with a regimen; actually, every day we alter it.

Breakfast, lunch or dinner is not always at the same time, in the same way that a snack between meals based on sweets or other greasy products is also usually incorporated. Therefore, it is very important arrange a schedule that helps the body to better manage meals.

4. End excess food

Normally, copious meals are usually eaten during vacation days. Getting together with friends or for the simple fact of eating away from home even involves the intake of a greater number of calories due to the increase in the amount of food. For this reason, it is important not to overdo it and try to eat moderate amounts.

