2022 Emmy Awards | ‘Succession’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ prevail in the triumphant night of ‘The White Lotus’

HBO and its platform, HBO Max, remains the tv queenAt least for the Emmys. ‘Succession‘, the saga of the Roy family, has risen again in the 74th edition of the awards this Monday with the award for the best dramatic series that it already collected in 2020 and ‘The White Lotus’, the pandemic creation of Mike White, with the best miniseries (although technically the category is questionable, given that a second season is already announced).

Those two awards were extended to script in the case of ‘Succession’ and script and direction in ‘The White Lotus’. And both those and the ‘Ted Lasso’ as best comedy series (for the second consecutive year, and also with recognized direction) they reconfirm that it is difficult to get rich in the Emmys if you get out of the dominant bets in the pools. Because were the three proposals with the most nominations, and they have donned the long-awaited crown at the return of the Emmys to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

All the winners of the 2022 Emmy Awards

Borders and Netflix

Despite these and many other awards that seemed like a no-brainer, the Emmys have also left room for unexpected triumphs, or for recognition that underlines the evolution of television because this monday two awards for ‘The Squid Game’ They have underlined, as the Oscars did with ‘Parasite’, the opening of a market as dominant as the United States (and its audience) to talent from beyond its borders.

Lee Jung-jae has become the first Asian actor with an Emmy as a leading man, and the first awarded by a work not done in english. And when collecting the award from him the director Hwang Dong-hyuk has said: “We have made history together and I hope it will not be the last foreign series nominated.”

At a gala where two of the first jokes of the SNL comedian and host Kenan Thompson have been addressed as poison darts to the situation Netflix, which for the first time in a decade has lost subscribers, has signed hundreds of layoffs and is looking to cut costs, the two awards for the South Korean series may have served Ted Sarandos, the pope of the platform, to laugh, if not better, at least the last.







Acquaintances, debutantes and diversity

These Emmys have also had a combination of already known names in your history, debutantes and good doses of diversity. They have repeated, for example, Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart as comedy lead performers for their respective jobs on ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Hacks.’ Zendaya, with her second for ‘Euphoria’, has become the youngest performer to win two Emmys. Y Julia Garner for the third time she has won the award for supporting actress in a dramatic series for ‘Ozark’.

But never until this Monday had a indispensable veteran What Jennifer Coolidge, the only one of the interpreters of ‘The White Lotus’ who will return for the second season and who has been awarded as a comedy supporting actress. And they should have brought someone whose renowned comedic artistry was on display Monday when she broke into a dance as they tried to drown out her brief speech with the increasing volume of the music.

It had never been awarded before either Sheryl Lee Ralph, supporting actress in another of the winners of the night, the comedy ‘Abbott Elementary’ (for whose script in the comedy category Quinta Brunson has also been awarded). And the interpreter, only the second black woman recognized in the category in 74 years of history, has left a memorable speech. She first sang the opening bars of Dianne Reeves’ ‘Endangered Species’ (“I’m an endangered species, but I don’t sing a victim song, I’m a woman, I’m an artist, and I know where my voice belongs”). And then she has called in the most applauded and viral speech to never stop believing in oneself and in dreams.

It was an appropriate intervention for a night where the special award was given to the institute created by Geena Davis to encourage the gender diversity and inclusion in the industry, or in which the singer Lizzo picked up a contest category award for ‘Watch out for the big Grrrls’ and proclaimed: “When I was a kid all I wanted was to see someone like me in the media: someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me”.

Zendaya is also the first non-white actress to win the Emmy for leading role twice. And the Academy also recognized Jerrod Carmichael’s ‘Rothaniel’ an HBO special where the black comedian spoke publicly about his homosexuality for the first time.

The moments of the Emmy gala

Other awards and a tip for the Oscars

In the acting categories there was also a prize for Michael Keaton for ‘Dopesick’‘ Y Amanda Seyfried for ‘The Dropout’ in miniseries. Many supporting actors saw their work recognized in the big winners: Murray Bartlett for ‘The White Lotus’, Matthew Macfadyen for ‘Succession’, Brett Goldstein for ‘Ted Lasso’…

Where to watch the series and movies that have triumphed at the Emmys

They also repeated ‘SNL’ and ‘Last week tonight with John Oliver’. But the most brilliant display of humor came from Steve Martin and Martin Short, accompanied by Selena Gomez. Although they left for ‘Only murders in the building’ from vacuum (same as ‘Better call Saul’, or ‘Separation’, or ‘Barry’, or ‘Stranger Things’, or ‘Yellow Jackets’) the two veterans suggested that they would be the ones that could perhaps bring life, or humor, to the Oscars.