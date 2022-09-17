WWE RAW, AEW Dynamite, SmackDown and more

In this note you will know the Dave Meltzer ratings in the main wrestling shows that took place from September 9 to 14.

From the weekend of September 9 to the 14 of the same month, various wrestling shows of great importance have been held. The highlights were weekly WWE episodes like Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw, a new edition of AEW Dynamite, and a new STARDOM television show. Recently, the journalist Dave Meltzer released his rating of the different fights of these shows, evaluated from zero to five stars.

WWE SmackDown September 9:

IMPERIUM (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch, Ridge Holland & Sheamus): 4.25 stars.

AEW Rampage September 9:

Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin: 3.5 stars.

DDT Konosuke Takeshita 10th Anniversary:

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Daisuke Sasaki: 4.25 stars.

STARDOM September 11:

Syuri and Tomoka Inaba vs. Mina Shirakawa and Waka Tsukiyama: 3 stars.

Rise Sera vs. Unagi Sayaka: 2.25 stars.

Himeka vs. Saki: 2.25 stars.

Suzu Suzuki vs. Saya Kamitani: 4.25 stars.

AZM vs. Utami Hayashishita: 3.5 stars.

Mayu Iwatani vs. Giulia: 4.25 stars.

Artist Of Stardom Championships: Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Saki Kashima & Starlight Kid) (c) vs. STARS (Hanan, Hazuki & Koguma): 4.25 stars.

Goddesses Of Stardom Championships: Cosmic Angels (Natsupoi & Tam Nakano) (c) vs. God's Eye (Ami Sourei & MIRAI).

JTO TAKA Michinoku Debut 30th Anniversary:

Maika and Mirai vs. Tomoko Inaba and Aoi: 4 stars.

The Desperado vs. Jun Kasai: 4.75 stars.

WWE RAW September 12:

Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable: 4 stars.

AEW Dynamite September 14:

Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara: 4 stars.

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve in our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) vs. Fight Brothers (Penta the Zero Fear & King Phoenix): 3.5 stars.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho: 4.5 stars.

These were Dave Meltzer’s star ratings from the wrestling shows from September 9-14.

