WWE and Bray Wyatt are still in talks for the fighter’s return

On July 31, 2021, it was one year since the dismissal of Bray Wyatt by WWE. After a 12-year career with the company, he was one of the famous financially justified dismissals. Since then, his career has been away from wrestling and it is not known what his future will be.

Nevertheless, It seems that his link with professional wrestling is still linked to WWE. Dave Meltzer, a journalist for Wrestling Observer, has indicated this week, in his weekly newsletter, that Wyatt and WWE are still in talks for the fighter to make his return to the company. Talks stalled at some point, but appear to have picked up again.

“As for Wyatt’s return, there have definitely been talks in that direction.Meltzer wrote. “At one point the talks stalled, but it was said it was not a closed issue. Talks with him outside of WWE had also stalled in the past, as his cache was well above what other companies were willing to pay. When he was last in WWE, the belief was that behind Reigns and Lesnar, he, Orton and Rousey were the highest paid professional wrestlers in the world.”

With the departure of Vince McMahon and the arrival of Triple H as General Director of WWE, it is speculated that Wyatt would see his return to the company with different eyes. Several people indicated in the past that the fighter and Vince McMahon had a complicated relationship, coming to classify it as ‘father and son’.

Bray Wyatt has been toying with fans on Twitter by dropping some hints using his username description. During his absence, he has dedicated himself to developing some ideas for a film project and a couple of autograph sessions with wrestling fans, but He has not offered details about a possible return to the ring or a definitive withdrawal from the activity.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Extreme Rules and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.