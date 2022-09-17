Why WWE would be the only viable option for Bray Wyatt

The media coverage of WWE has its counterpart for the company itself. Names like The Rock, Batista and John Cena could have starred in a longer career in the ring if it weren’t for the acting careers they undertook… precisely thanks to the initial impulse of belonging to the largest fighting company in the world.

Today, there are two clear contenders to follow in the footsteps of The Rock y Cía: Sasha Banks and Bray Wyatt. As Triple H admitted, “The Boss” is deciding what he wants to do with his life, while Wyatt’s case looks somewhat more cryptic, honoring his character.

Does Wyatt’s inactivity, which has lasted almost a year and a half, respond to a true extra-fight agenda or to the lack of offers that satisfy his economic aspirations? Initially, we pointed to a potential career in the world of cinema, but nothing has transpired from those projects, while we knew that the former WWE Champion was not very keen on accepting independent dates.

► Freddie Prinze Jr., discarded

This month, Fightful reported that the promoter that Freddie Prinze Jr. intends to start made an offer to “The Eater of the Worlds”, without revealing if the gladiator was interested in, at least, considering it.

Via that, according to Dave Meltzer, is ruled out. Here is what the journalist wrote in today’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter.