why pay the annual subscription

I will continue to pay my annual fee because the benefits of being a Prime customer compensate me.

Amazon Prime is an Amazon service exclusively for customers who are willing to pay a annual fee of 49.90 euros (4.16 euros/month) for new registrations since last September 15. It has always been known as a service that offered the possibility of save shipping in millions of products, but there are no advantages in something as simple as this, there is much more.

The advantages of Amazon Prime are numerous, and every year that passes the American giant adds more, and even improvements to each of them. Today we are going to detail each of the advantages of being Amazon Prime and of what things are included in the annual subscription of this service so widely used throughout the planet.

Why be an Amazon Prime customer: advantages and whether it pays off

Personally, I have been an Amazon Prime customer since 2013 and I pay my annual fee since then when it cost only 19.99 euros per year. However, over the years, Amazon has adding services that have made us happy and we have taken advantage, at least me, from the first day until today. I am going to explain what are the services and benefits that should be enough for you to become an Amazon Prime user right now and why you will not have to pay any extra:

Become a Prime member for free (30 days)

Prime Video: Amazon’s movie, series and documentary service is included in the annual Amazon Prime fee. Works great, allows up to 3 simultaneous connections with the same account, with 4K quality (with content in HDR10 and Dolby Vision), 5.1 sound and a multitude of languages. You can enjoy The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power exclusively on Prime Video. What the comparisons are hateful, I will tell you that Netflix costs 17.99 euros/month (215.88 euros/year) for 4 screens of the same time. On the other hand, Disney+ costs 89.90 euros/year and can be enjoyed on 4 screens simultaneously.

Only for Prime Video is it worth paying 49.90 euros a year for Amazon Prime.

Exclusivity of offers : every day Amazon launches offers in all categories and in many of them there is a priority access for Prime customers 30 minutes prior to the publication of the offer to the public. And this is not all because, as you know, Prime Day is dedicated exclusively to Amazon Prime customers, where you can buy products with overwhelming offers for 2 days a year. It’s Amazon’s Black Friday, so to speak.

: every day Amazon launches offers in all categories and in many of them there is a for Prime customers 30 minutes prior to the publication of the offer to the public. And this is not all because, as you know, Prime Day is dedicated exclusively to Amazon Prime customers, where you can buy products with overwhelming offers for 2 days a year. It’s Amazon’s Black Friday, so to speak. Free shipping : Not on all products, but on all products marked with the ‘Prime’ badge. You can do the search you want and then mark ‘Prime’ as search filter to make sure these products have free shipping for Prime members. Only in shipments I save a large sum of money a year. The vast majority of these shipments are made in only 1 day since you ask.

: Not on all products, but on all products marked with the ‘Prime’ badge. You can do the search you want and then to make sure these products have free shipping for Prime members. Only in shipments I save a large sum of money a year. The vast majority of these shipments are made in since you ask. Amazon Music : I know it’s not Spotify and I can’t have the entire catalog of current and past songs for free, but yes over 2 million topics musicals. Also, I save advertising that yes or yes you should listen to on Spotify from time to time. You can also choose to pay the Music Unlimited subscription (9.99 euros/month or 99 euros/year).

: I know it’s not Spotify and I can’t have the entire catalog of current and past songs for free, but yes musicals. Also, that yes or yes you should listen to on Spotify from time to time. You can also choose to pay the Music Unlimited subscription (9.99 euros/month or 99 euros/year). amazon-photos: the American giant has a unlimited cloud for your photos at original quality that you can take advantage of. It is true that today it is not as optimized as Google Drive, One Drive or iCloud, but little by little the way of organizing your photos in the cloud is improving. There are no limits for Prime customers.

In my opinion, these are the keys to choosing Amazon Prime before any other subscription that another store or platform may offer. In a single payment you have movies, series, documentaries, music without ads, free shipping of millions of products, exclusivity in thousands of offers and an unlimited cloud for photos. Can you ask for more for less? I don’t think so, today this subscription is the most profitable for the user.

In my case, it is very profitable for me doing some simple calculations. According to Amazon, in the last 12 months, I have made a total of 125 ordersI’ve seen 83 movies or chapters of series on Prime Video and I have heard a whopping 8,430 songs from Amazon Music. Only with orders, at a minimum of 2.99 euros, each shipment would already have the subscription more than amortized.

