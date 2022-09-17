When will Euphoria 3 be released? The most important details of the new season

After the success of Euphoria 2 there is great anticipation around the next season of the tv series in streaming on Sky and Now, where the lives of excesses of a group of teenagers led by Rue are told, whose role is played by Zendaya (now working on the set of the sequel to Dunes). Beware of spoilers, if you haven’t seen the first two seasons this article may reveal some details.

After earning more than one Emmy nomination (including Zendaya and Sydneey Sweeneyor the Cassie from Euphoria), the show in the course of these months has continued to be talked about, after the rumors that spoke of some tensions born on the set between the creator of the series Sam Levinson and Barbie Ferreirawhich recently announced that it will not be featured on Euphoria 3.

Although the third season of the series is still largely shrouded in mystery, one of the few certainties we have about the show’s future is that the new episodes of Euphoria will return by 2023.

For what concern cast of Euphoria instead, apart from the farewell of Ferreira (aka Kat Hernandez) in season 3 of the program, Zendaya (Rue), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Hunter Schafer (Jules), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Maude Apatow (Lexi), Angus Cloud (Fezco), Colman Domingo (Ali), Eric Dane (Cal) and Chloe Cherry (Fay).

There new season of Euphoria it should be very different from the previous ones since, as revealed by Zendaya herself a The Hollywood Reporter, the high school settings will no longer be there. “It will be exciting to explore them after high school,” said the actress, eager for a redemption of her character who, in Euphoria 2hit rock bottom.

“I want to see what Rue looks like on her journey to sobriety,” said the actress, before adding that all the characters will be busy figuring out what will happen to their lives now that high school is over: what people they will want to be. ? Will Maddy and Cassie be friends again after they are both engaged to Nate? Will Fezco and Lexi be together? Will Jules and Rue be able to reunite again?