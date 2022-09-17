WhatsApp will allow users to recover deleted messages iOS- Uno TV

This new update is available for iOS. | Photo: Getty Images.

Did you delete a message on WhatsApp by mistake?don’t worry because the New app update will let iOS users recover accidentally deleted messages. See how it works.

WhatsApp just released the 22.19.75 update for iOS users on the App Store, which, according to the WABeta site, brings among other new functions the possibility of undo the “delete message” action.

So that, iPhone users can now restore deleted messages for a few seconds after removing them.

“WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to undo ‘delete for me’ for a few seconds!”, WABeta stated, who asserted that “the ability to recover messages that have been deleted by mistake thanks to the undo option is available for all users now”.

In order to access this new feature, iPhone users are suggested to update the app from the App Store.

Refering to availability for Android devicesthe WABeta portal did not indicate when this new update could arrive.

How to recover deleted messages?

In accordance with WABetawhen a user deletes a message, a legend will appear at the bottom of the screen indicating that the message has been deleted, and will offer the option of “undo”.

pressing “undo”, within the first few seconds that the legend is available, the message will reappear on the screen.

“This function is very useful when you want to delete a message for everyone, but you press ‘delete for me’ by mistake”, indicated the site.

Other new features

With the update 2.19.75 for iOS usersalso came the options of: