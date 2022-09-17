What to watch today on TV? Saturday September 17, 2022 | TV

16.15 / Movistar LaLiga and DAZN

Four matches of the League day

This week’s LaLiga matchday includes four games today, which begin with the duel between Mallorca and Almería at 2:00 p.m., broadcast by Movistar LaLiga. At 4:15 p.m. the confrontation between Barcelona and Elche will arrive, which will be broadcast by DAZN. Later, Valencia and Celta will meet at 6:30 p.m. in a match broadcast by Movistar LaLiga. To finish, on DAZN, Athletic and Rayo Vallecano will star in the last match of the day at 9:00 p.m.

17.15 / TCM

‘The Last Temptation of Christ’

The Last Temptation of Christ. USA, 1988 (164 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Willem Dafoe, Harvey Keitel, Barbara Hershey.

At the time, this work of Scorsese had to face a gigantic controversy, despite the fact that the novel by Nikos Kazantzakis on which it is based had been published in the fifties without any scandal. Scorsese recreates the last weeks of the life of Jesus Christ through dense and somber images that respect religious iconography but delve into the human dimension of a character who suffers and is confused while trying to understand the inevitability of his destiny.

17.30 / Movistar Classics

‘Horizons of greatness’

The Big Country. USA, 1958 (160 minutes). Director: William Wyler. Cast: Gregory Peck, Jean Simmons, Charlton Heston.

In his day, European critics ardently vindicated William Wyler. And it is that he is the creator of references such as The wolf, Mrs. Miniver Y The best years of our lives covered all genres and also created westerns epic like Horizons of greatness: an electric portrait of characters that is integrated into a war of clans and progressively transforms into a serial with a classic aroma, shaken between hatred and passion. Wyler casts his gaze on people without law, but with honor, and confronts two ways of representing the West: that of Gregory Peck, the dapper gentleman who comes from the East, and that of Charlton Heston, clad in his sweaty shirts and aggressive manners. of Cowboy.

17.30 / Paramount Channel

‘Valkyrie’

USA, 2008 (120 minutes). Director: Bryan Singer. Cast: Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh, Bill Nighy.

Bryan Singer moves to World War II to create an intrigue in which a group of German officers plan to assassinate Hitler. Thanks to a staging that avoids the fuss to weave a display of narrative expertise, Valkyrie It catches the viewer, even though he knows in advance the outcome of the plot.

20.10 / Hollywood

‘Kill Bill: Vol. 1′

USA, 2001 (107 minutes). Director: Quentin Tarantino. Cast: Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Vivieca A. Fox, Daryl Hannah.

Tarantino pays tribute to action and martial arts cinema. The bad thing is that the script of Kill Bill: Vol. 1 it is as insignificant as it is inappetent; The good thing is that Tarantino shows a certain visual expertise and does not hide his passion as a predator of film references (actually, of the films he enjoyed in his youth). In doing so, he achieves some powerful sequences in which the work of his regular editor, Sally Menke, shines.

21.00 / DMAX

Appointment with police work

the documentary series 091: Police Alert continues in its efforts to show the best real cases carried out by the agents who watch the Spanish streets. This week, one of the patrols arrests a criminal organization that has been persecuted for two months. In addition, the agents attend a violent fight between two girls before answering the call for help in an alleged case of domestic violence.

21.30 / The 1

‘Weekly Report’ addresses the new education law

The report New course, new law open the contents of Weekly report. A work that analyzes the Lomloe, the new Education Law that begins to be applied this school year in odd courses. Next, Fears for housing studies how the number of illegally occupied flats in Spain is stabilizing, although the alarm remains regarding these actions, which mainly affect homes that are owned by banks.

21.30 / The Sixth

Miguel Ángel Revilla and Pedro J. Ramirez, in ‘laSexta Noche’

As usual, the space presented by José Yélamo and Verónica Sanz analyzes the political and social news on Saturday night. This week’s program will also receive a double visit and will feature politician Miguel Ángel Revil and journalist Pedro J. Ramirez on the set.

22.00 / Be Mad

‘Gangs of New York’

USA, 2002 (166 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Cameron Diaz.

Scorsese elaborates an epic breath story set in New York in the second half of the 19th century. The gangs that populate the city fight each other, drowning in blood, while the film draws a great social and political portrait, underpinned by an overwhelming work by Daniel Day-Lewis.

23.20 / Movistar Spanish Cinema

‘The stunned king’

Spain, 1991 (106 minutes). Director: Imanol Uribe. Interpreters: Juan Diego, Gabino Diego, María Barranco.

King Felipe IV, or what is the same, an excellent Gabino Diego, has a dream: to see the queen naked. Scandal is served in court and laughter is assured for the viewer, in this fun adaptation of Torrente Ballester’s novel, supported by an excellent group of performers.

23.45 / The 2

Happiness by obligation, in ‘The theme night’

the theme night The season premieres with an investigation into the pressure that human beings are subjected to in order to be happy. The documentary happiness at all costs investigates the contemporary obsession to find happiness through sessions of coaching, books, applications… Later, building happiness look at the Scandinavian countries, always at the top of the world happiness reports published every year by the UN.

1.05 / Be Mad

‘Dark man’

USA, 1990 (90 minutes). Director: Sam Raimi. Cast: Liam Neeson, Frances McDormand, Larry Drake.

A good success by today’s popular director of Spiderman, that is close to the spirit of the terrifying classics, although sometimes embracing excess. The traditional figure of the mad scientist who, betrayed, exploits his thirst for revenge is the central axis of a story full of power, of overwhelming visual firmness.

