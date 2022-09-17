What to see this summer on Streaming Platforms?

Summer has arrived and brings with it a lot of free time that is 100% to catch up on your pending series and movies. Do you already know which ones to watch?

The series and the cinema have managed this 2022 to bring greater quality to their stories and have concentrated on giving us unforgettable characters. There is a lot of entertainment to enjoy and the catalog is so extensive that we have selected the best series to watch this summer.

Let’s get started!

Series for summer 2022

• File 81

Based on a podcast, Archive 81 centers on an archivist who accepts the task of restoring a collection of video tapes from 1994. Little by little, he goes deeper into the events of that time carried out by a cult.

It is a horror series full of many references that you will surely enjoy.

•Bridgerton

The story of these brothers returns with its second season and we are sure that you will fall in love. This time the story of Anthony and Miss Kate Sharma is told, both fall madly in love and must navigate the troubled waters between their pride, duties and their true desires to be together.

Bridgerton stole the hearts of many when it premiered its first season. You can use a VPN for better streaming on Netflix and thus enjoy the series to the fullest. You must catch up because a third season has already been confirmed! And surely we will have it next year.

• Better Call Saul

The last season of this series has legacy and talks about the life journey of Saul Goodman and how he goes from being on a cartel to a courtroom. You will be able to see new facets of this character as well if he manages to overcome the challenges that he has pending.

A spin-off of Breaking Bad, this series will keep you on your toes through the summer and you’ll want to watch it in one sitting.

• We crashed

This is one of the best series on Apple TV+. It comes highly recommended and features spectacular performances by Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. It is the story of the rise and fall of the WeWork startup, which lost all its value when it came out of the stock market gracefully. Pyramid scams, harassment, scandals and drama is what brings you this Apple series with two great stars.

• The Turist

HBO brings you Jamie Dorman as the lead in a thriller road movie set in Australia. It features dark humor that mixes with the story of the main character who loses his memory after an accident on a road forgotten by God. It is quite entertaining and helps you spend any summer Sunday afternoon.

The Ideal Movies for this Summer in Streaming

If you are not much of a series, you can always try a movie that you like. For this summer, the most popular movies involve:

• Action

• Mystery

• A bit of Fantasy

• Drama

We recommend you see:

• The Gray Man

Netflix got it right with this movie. It’s about action and espionage in which Ryan Gosling and Chirs Evans meet. It’s about a CIA agent who finds himself running away from the agency after he obtains information that could change the rules of the game for everyone.

• The Wolf of Wall Street

You find it on Amazon Prime and it’s an Oscar-nominated classic. It tells the story of Jordan Belfort, a stock market shark who gets caught up in a securities fraud case. But the film shows the harsh reality and the life of excesses that Belfort led and that turned him into the “Wolf of Wall Street”.

• Last Night in Soho

A ghost story that has gone unnoticed but you can see it on HBO Max. It tells the story of Ellie Turnes who rents a room in London where she has visions of Sandie, a girl from the 1960s. Is Sandie a real person? Is it her task to bring her murder to justice? Or has Ellie just gone crazy?