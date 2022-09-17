What to do if your gear lever is stuck in Parking

Starting the car and not getting it to start can be an indicator that the gear lever is probably stuck.

Fortunately, When a transmission gets stuck in Parking it is usually due to a minor mechanical problem and it can be solved with the help of a few tips.

The first thing is to apply the parking brake and then turn the vehicle key to the on position, but without starting the engine.

Next, the plastic cap on the shift lock override must be removed. This is located on the shift lever console.

A small screwdriver, nail file, key, or similarly shaped object should then be inserted into the override slot. Then, you have to push said element down without letting go of it.

Meanwhile, while continuing to press the shift override mechanism, the brake pedal should also be pushed all the way down.

Finally, it is required to hold the gear lever, press the button that allows its release and then move it to start the car at the desired speed.

Now, in case you have completed these steps with the engine off, then to start the vehicle it is only required to move the gear lever.

It should be noted that other reasons why a gear lever gets stuck in Parking derive from having little transmission fluid, especially when there is a leak.

Another common reason the gear shift lever fails to move is because the vehicle’s battery is running low or has discharged.

However, it could also be due to a faulty brake light switch or perhaps a damaged area of ​​the wiring.

Therefore, if the blockages in the gearbox are recurrent, then the most appropriate thing is to go to a specialist.

You may also like:

– When is the right time to change the timing belt of the car

– The 4 key points so that your car never fails you