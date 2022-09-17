What is Chino Maidana’s prediction for the Canelo vs. Golovkin fight?

Canelo Álvarez gained the trust of Chino Maidana for the fight against Gennady Golovkin (Photos: Getty Images)

The third fight between saul Cinnamon Alvarez Y Gennady Golovkin has raised all kinds of expectations in the world of boxing. In an effort not to miss any action, various personalities from the field have been present in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada. Among them was the legendary boxer frames The Chinese maidanawho also announced who is his favorite for the fight and how the winner will be determined.

In minutes prior to the weigh-in ceremony for the protagonists on the night of September 17, various users on social networks documented the presence of the Chinese maidana in the vicinity of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the videos he was questioned about who will be the winner of the brawl and, without giving further details, assured that it will be “Canelo”.

In another of the materials, he enunciated the same diagnosis, although he contradicted one of the objectives that Álvarez repeated since the commitment was confirmed. Far from predicting a victory for the Mexican by knockout, Maidana assured that he will keep the 168-pound belts by way of decision of the judges, considering Golovkin to be a strong boxer despite his 40 years of age.

Chino Maidana supported Canelo Álvarez before the fight (Photo: Twitter/@MatchroomBoxing)

Despite the prognosis of the experienced boxer, one of the characters with the most arguments in Mexican boxing contradicted Maidana’s position. Ignacio Beristainwho has established himself as a recognized detractor of the trajectory consolidated by Canelo Álvarez, considered that the Kazakh can surprise the Mexican and even more so without the shelter of the promoter of Óscar de la Hoya, golden-boy.

On the other hand, the iconic Julio Cesar Chavez González considered that the man from Guadalajara has a better chance of winning, although he will have to exercise a more offensive style to achieve it. And it is that Golovkin’s age will lead him to seek the result of the fight in the first six episodes, so the fatigue throughout the scheduled 12 rounds it will be a factor in favor of Canelo Álvarez.

“Cinnamon must go to the front harass Gennady Golovkin, which already begins to weigh on him, he is already 40 years old. I believe that Cinnamonwith his strength he knows how to box a little more, not a little more but much more than Golovkin, so he has to force him to tire him out, hit the body, the head falls on its own”, he declared for Aztec Sports.

On the other hand, who relied on the ability, skill and spectacle that both fighters can still provide is Eduardo Lamazonanalyst of Aztec Box. Through his verified Twitter account, he considered that the result of the first two fights prevents him from ruling in favor of one of the two involved, although he stressed that the fight will become a Classic of the century after Marquez vs Pacquiao.

“The fight. In match 1 Canelo started strong, in match 2 Golovkin started strong; in 1 Canelo finished backwards, in 2 Canelo walked forward. The 1 was a draw and for me Canelo won in a big way. The 2 Canelo won, but for me he did not win. How do you want me to give you a forecast? ”, He said on his Twitter account @lamazon_oficial.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin completed the last step before the most anticipated fight of the year. When presenting to the appointment with the scale, the Mexican presented the lightest tonnage with 167.4 poundsthat is, 75.9 kilograms, while the Kazakh Registration 167.8 poundsthe equivalent of 76.1 kilograms.

On September 17, Canelo Alvarez will put his four 168-pound belts on the line for the first time against the 40-year-old, who will also fight for the first time in a weight class other than middleweight.

KEEP READING:

“America is the greatest”: Fernando Ortiz lit up the classic against Chivas

Canelo vs Golovkin: the 10 most brutal blows between them

The tense moment between Jesús Corona and Iván Morales at Cruz Azul vs. Leó