What are the belts that are disputed in the third Canelo vs. Golovkin battle

Saul Cinnamon Alvarez wants to strike another blow on the table by facing Gennady Golovkin for the third time in his career. The Mexican will put into play the hegemony of the super middleweight category This Saturday, September 17, against a Kazakh who, at 40 years of age, wants to show that he maintains an elite level and that retirement is far away.

In this third duel of the trilogy Canelo vs. Golovkin Several belts will be disputed. All exposed and defended by the man from Jalisco who comes to combat as the 168 pound king. The championships of the World Boxing Association (WBA), the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the magazine are fought The Ring.

Five months after losing to Russia’s Dmitry Bivol in another light heavyweight excursion, Cinnamon will return to the ring and in the same way, to the category where it dominates. And it is that since November 2021, there is no better boxer in the super middleweight than the Mexican, because having defeated the American Caleb Plant unified the division and became undisputed champion.

“I am very happy to return to the ring, very excited after the last loss. I am very grateful to all the people. On Saturday we will do our best to win. Under pressure I work better. I want to finish the fight before 12 rounds. I know it won’t be easy, but I came here to achieve the complicated things”, Álvarez launched during the Press conference which takes place 48 hours before each match.

For his part, GGG responded by alluding to the time that will have passed between the second and third editions of this fight (4 years). He said: “He thinks he’s in a position to say he’s going to knock me out and he’s going to end my boxing career but who is he to start or end someone’s career? If it was a personal fight for him then why wait so long?”.

Both boxers passed the scale test without much trouble this Friday when Alvarez Y Golovkin showed up for complete the last step. The people present outside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada witnessed how the two involved complied with 167.4 lbs for the Mexican and 167.8 lbs for the Kazakh.

Date and Time: Saturday, September 17 at 10:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Where?: At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.

Transmission: through the signals of ESPN, TUDN and Azteca Deportes.

As has become customary in Álvarez’s presentations heading to the ring, the boxer will have the company of one of the greatest exhibitors of Mexican music in recent years. This is the singer Alejandro Fernándezwho will harmonize the entrance to Saul.

This was announced by the promoter in charge of the fight, Matchroom Boxing, who boasted the three-time winner of the Latin Grammy and confirmed that he will walk alongside Cinnamon for the famous “ringwalk”, which is usually musicalized by traditional Mexican songs.

