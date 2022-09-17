Wellness Week 2022 Launch Event – PAHO/WHO

Day: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (EDT)

Wellness Week 2022 will be held from September 10 to 16. This campaign began in 2011 inspired by the Caribbean Wellness Day, which is celebrated on the second Saturday of September.

The campaign is an opportunity to emphasize the importance of health promotion for the well-being of individuals and communities and to emphasize a positive view of health. The neighborhoods we live in are important for promoting healthy living and creating social cohesion; Community engagement and the implementation of sustainable public policies and solutions are essential to creating neighborhoods that promote health. For this reason, this year’s campaign focuses on neighborhoods as drivers and promoters of health.

The Member States committed in the Strategy and Plan of Action on Health Promotion in the context of the SDGs 2019-2030 to strengthen healthy environments and facilitate community participation and empowerment. The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the importance of health promotion and community participation to achieve wellness.

Motto

The slogan of the 2022 campaign is “Our neighbourhood, our health” and is in line with the theme of World Health Day 2022: “Our planet, our health”, which focused attention on the urgent actions needed to maintain health. of people and the planet. This year’s campaign theme was chosen to foster well-being-focused societies, and as an invitation to promote health in neighborhoods, especially in this phase of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. It also highlights the role that policies from all sectors and levels of government play in promoting healthy neighborhoods and communities.

Objective of the event

Share experiences from different perspectives on how, in the current context of the Americas, policymakers and communities contribute to the promotion of health and well-being in neighborhoods.

The webinar will have translations in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, and will be broadcast live on PAHO’s YouTube channel.

More information about the campaign: https://www.paho.org/es/campanas/semana-bienestar-2022

event recording