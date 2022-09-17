Was it sincere? Will Smith can buy a car just for apologizing to Chris Rock

Will Smith used an entire production apparatus to apologize to Chris Rock that they have not been well received. In addition, everything got worse after the actor has won a considerable sum for doing it and with which you can buy a classic Japanese car.

September 17, 2022 12:45 p.m.

The ‘slap gate’ keep giving what to talk about. After months of what happened on stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Will Smith made a comeback act and apologized to Chris Rock in front of the cameras. The actor’s words have not been well received, neither by the comedian himself nor by his fans.

And it is that the tension between both protagonists continues to give material to cut. The video that Smith posted on his social networks to apologize to the comedian and his family was the last straw in a glass that was about to spill. ANDthe protagonist of “I’m legend” he would have earned a large sum of money for the audiovisual material and with which he could buy a car, something that has meant that his words are not considered sincere.

According to Influencer Marketing Hubportal specialized in calculating the profitability of videos on YouTube, Will’s apologies added to his bank account the not inconsiderable amount of 7,062 dollarsa figure with which you can go to a dealership in Los Angeles and add some Toyota Corolla second-hand… similar to Bad Bunny’s favourite.

Thus, Smith’s words are not being considered entirely sincere and Chris Rock himself responded with a derogatory phrase that rekindles a flame that seemed about to go out. Of the Toyota Corolla that the native of Philadelphia can add to his garage, we can highlight that it is one of the best-selling production cars in history.

The Corolla has become a cult object for the Japanese manufacturer since its inception. The production of this model began in 1996 and until now they have not stopped producing new generations. A curious note about this car is that it is the favorite of Bad Bunny, who he bought it when he was a total unknown and working as a cashier in a supermarket in Puerto Rico.