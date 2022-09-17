Viking Raiders’ Erik reportedly dealing with a foot injury

Michael Cole revealed on the latest episode of SmackDown that Erikmember of the viking raidersis dealing with a foot injury. This being the reason that the Viking Raiders have recently been removed from WWE programming. Cole, on the other hand, would not comment on the extent of the injury or how long Erik will be out of the ring.

The Viking Raiders returned to WWE in April of this year, after Ivar suffered a neck injury in September 2020. The Viking Raiders’ last televised match came on SmackDown on September 2, when they took the victory in view of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a match with ‘Viking rules’.

Erik joins the WWE disabled list alongside Becky Lynch (dislocated her shoulder in July), Big E (broke her neck in March and has no return date), Carmella (suffered a concussion and could return next month), Cody Rhodes (already had surgery from his pectoral tear and is expected to return between January and March 2023), Odyssey Jones (torn patellar tendon, no return date), Randy Orton (off since May with a spinal cord injury), Rick Boogs (was successfully operated on a torn right quadriceps tendon) and Zelina Vega (out since April after undergoing surgery for an unknown injury).

