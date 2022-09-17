video reveals employee training at Zara

appfigures proves the importance of training employees with the help of a cell phone, due to the importance of the apps for brands.

Brand Finance has projected the brands with the highest value in clothing.

Zara and Adidas They are brands that have been supported by apps to boost your business.

Zara is one of the leading brands in clothingwhere it concentrates an important brand value against large competitors such as Nikewith which it has established an interesting work pattern, which is based on innovation in the market, as established in a video that shows the training a employees chain, receiving instructions with the help of a cell phone.

Inside of the clothingthe impact of technology has become definitive, especially due to the capacity that developments such as apps have. If we see as a context, the markets that have been established around the appsin a projection of appfigures was counted in until three million 500 thousand The number of apps available in Google Play; followed by the AppleApp Storewith two million 184 thousand apps Y amazon-appstorewith 480 thousand apps.

These numbers are important references of the ecosystems that have been opened around the apps and the brands to which these firms are tied, which undoubtedly represent a insight very important in the market and it is the one that has to do with the way in which these brands have created spaces in the market today.

We saw a very important example of this when in the market for apps announced in Mexico the arrival of “CONFIRMED”an app developed by Adidasto announce the launch of special edition sneakers.

“‘CONFIRMED’ is one of our many ways to build community with fans of Adidaswho have with this apps priority access to certain launches and experiences. And it’s also one of our ways of pampering them, through unpublished editorial content and stories about some of our collaborations that can’t be found anywhere else.

With two years of experience and learning in other markets, we are pleased to take this new step in the digital platforms of Adidas”, he explained on that occasion Julien VassaliniVice President of Digital within Adidas Latin America.

This series of actions with which apparel brands enter the app segment to generate experiences and sales, as we see with Adidas and that will be detailed in the case of Zarais due to the competition that exists in the clothing market and that has nikem Adidas, Zara and other brands competing for the top places in consumer valuation.

Faced with these challenges, it becomes crucial to understand the market and, most importantly, carve out a space for its needs with the help of technology.

Training at Zara

With the help of a telephone, a member of Zara shows shop assistants how the fitting room service works through the application, which is one of the many innovations that began to be implemented in the brand’s largest store, located in Madrid, Spain.

The experience of how to manipulate the application to be able to attend to the fitting room section is a singular action that shows how important technology is in consumption, motivated by apps.

Within Mexico, this exercise has become crucial, especially because the digital experience largely determines the value of brands and, most importantly, their ability to innovate with the consumer, which is one of the most appreciated measures in marketing.

