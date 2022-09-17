US agencies ‘approve’ the creation of the digital dollar – El Financiero

The government of the president Joe Biden comes close to creating a digital currency of the central bank, known as digital dollarwhich he says will strengthen the role of the United States as a leader in the global financial system.

The White House reported Friday that after Biden issued a executive order in March in which it tasked various federal agencies with examining ways to regulate digital assets, they produced nine reports, covering the impacts of cryptocurrencies in the financial markets, the environment, innovation and other elements of the economic system.

Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellensaid that one of the Department’s recommendations is that the country “advance policy and technical work on a potential central bank digital currencyor CBDC, so that the United States is prepared if CBDC is found to be in our best interest.”

“Right now, some aspects of our current payment system are too slow or too expensive,” Yellen admitted Thursday during a news conference call discussing some of the findings of the reports.

Central bank digital currencies differ from existing digital money available to the general publicsuch as a bank account balance, because they would be the direct responsibility of the Federal Reserve, not a commercial bank.

According to the Atlantic Council think tank, 105 countries representing more than 95 percent of global gross domestic product are exploring or have created a central bank digital currency.

The center concluded that USA Y United Kingdom they are far behind in the process.

The Treasury and Justice Departments, the Bureau of Consumer Finance Protection, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other agencies were tasked with contributing reports that would deal with various issues related to the risks, development and use of assets. digital. Various reports will be released in the coming months and weeks.

Eswar Prasad, a professor of commerce at Cornell University who studies currency digitization, said the Treasury report “takes a positive stance on how a digital dollar could play a useful role in increasing payment options for individuals and businesses”, while acknowledging the risks of its development.

He said that the report paved the way for the creation of regulations by agencies and legislation “that can improve the risk-reward ratio associated with cryptocurrencies and associated technologies.”