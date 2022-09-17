Thor: Love and Thunder – Russell Crowe and Brett Goldstein were on different continents while filming post-credits

During an interview with Josh Wilding, Jake Morrisonvisual effects supervisor for Thor: Love and Thunder, talked about the creation of the first scene after the credits. While Brett Goldstein was a LondonMorrison unveiled that Russell Crowe was in Sydneyin Australia, while filming that specific sequence. For this reason, Taika Waititi and Marvel Studios used a “control room“To shoot the post-credits remotely:

“As for the logistics of that scene, we were in Burbank, and we shot it on an extraordinary day. It was me, Taika [Waititi] and the creative executives of Marvel. We shot that scene connecting with a set at London’s Pinewood Studios in the morning, and we did a live with Taika so that he could talk to everyone. We had one of our team working on the VFX… preparing the blue screens and the usual stuff. And we did it all that morning. “

“Then, when he covered up for a while, we did a couple more things, and in the afternoon we shot the other side of the scene, with Russell [Crowe] who was in Sydney… Taika was sitting in this… control room… in this big Marvel projection room. It was every director’s dream. [Taika] he could safely say ‘Do this’ and talk to them… and the actors could see it and do everything else. “

“It was quite interesting and then of course we had to build the environments and everything. You know, the usual things. But yes, it was very emotional. And one of the fun things you learn from working with Marvel for a long time is that they’re not afraid to take big leaps. If they have a good idea, they don’t back down. They don’t stop and think ‘Is it possible?’, They try as hard as possible to do it. I mean, we had to create the whole environment from scratch. Ra brought us the props and everything. Brett was great. Russell was great. “